If you think you can dance, you have to make it past the judges and a new format in the upcoming 18th season of the Fox competition.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the So You Think You Can Dance promo highlighting the new judging panel—JoJo Siwa, Allison Holker, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy—as well as the dances. The comments from the judges are positive so far, but not everyone can make it. Watch the video above.

So You Think You Can Dance, hosted by Cat Deeley, returns on Monday, March 4, at 9/8c, with an all-new format. Comfort Fedoke joins the judging panel for the auditions round, which will see dancers from across the country showcasing their talent in a wide array of dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, and more, in hopes of securing one of 10 coveted spots on the show.

Each week, contestants will compete in new, intense dance challenges that give them a real taste of the career, from performing in a music video or a football halftime show to going toe-to-toe on stage with a Broadway performer. Ultimately, it will be up to the judges to decide their fate. Eliminations will occur weekly, with the Top 3 finalists competing in the season’s finale. Only one will win the $100,000 grand prize and the highly coveted title of So You Think You Can Dance champion.

This season will also debut new storytelling elements to further capture the authentic ups and downs experienced by professional dancers. For the first time ever, in addition to big spectacle dance numbers, viewers will get a documentary-style inside look at the contestants’ dynamics, following them throughout the competition as they go through their personal and competitive journeys, including the daily struggles, new relationships, personality clashes, and more.

So You Think You Can Dance is from 19 Entertainment (a part of Sony Pictures Television) and Dick Clark Productions. The series is executive produced by Daniel Martin, who also serves as showrunner, and Barry Adelman, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman. Deeley also serves as a producer.

So You Think You Can Dance, Season 18 Premiere, Monday, March 4, 9/8c, Fox