‘So You Think You Can Dance’: JoJo Siwa to Return as a Judge for Season 18

JoJo Siwa
So You Think You Can Dance

So You Think You Can Dance is making way for the return of JoJo Siwa who is set to serve as a Season 18 judge alongside Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Meanwhile, the trio of judges will be joined alongside longtime presenter and host Cat Deeley who will help them usher in a new set of dance hopefuls. Set to premiere Monday, March 4 at 9 pm ET/PT, So You Think You Can Dance will air each week on Fox with episodes dropping the next day on Hulu.

Siwa served as a judge for the competition’s 17th season, serving alongside the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Matthew Morrison, and later Leah Remini who replaced Morrison. The former Dance Moms star will bring her guidance and expertise to the judges’ panel.

Season 18 is set to infuse the long-running hit with a new format that reflects on the authentic experience of building a successful a career in dance. Each week, contestants will compete in new dance challenges that will give them a real taste of the career, ranging from performances in music videos and football halftime shows to going toe-to-toe onstage with a Broadway performer.

Ultimately, it will be up to the judges to determine their fate with eliminations taking place weekly. The Top 3 finalists will compete in the season’s epic finale where only one can win the $100,000 grand prize and champion title for So You Think You Can Dance‘s 18th season.

Additionally, the new season will debut storytelling elements to further capture the ups and downs that professional dancers experience throughout their careers.

While this may mark a return to So You Think You Can Dance for Siwa, it’s a welcome reunion with Fox which she teamed up with for the most recent season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, participating as a contestant. Don’t miss her return as a judge for So You Think You Can Dance‘s latest season when it arrives this March on Fox.

So You Think You Can Dance, Season 18 Premiere, Monday, March 4, 9 pm ET/PT, Fox (next day on Hulu)

