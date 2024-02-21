Is Michael E. Knight Leaving ‘General Hospital?’

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Fans of General Hospital are wondering if Emmy-winning star Michael E. Knight‘s time in Port Charles may be coming to a close.

In an explosive episode of the daytime soap, Knight’s Martin Gray quits town after he breaks things off with his romantic interest, Lucy Coe (Lynn Harring), who then gets back together with her ex-lover Scotty Baldwin.

Many fans speculate that Knight could be exiting the show for good.

However, fear not. The good news is that Martin has stepped away to lick his wounds, regroup, and consider why he really left Coe in the first place, according to Soap Opera Digest. Knight will only temporarily be away from the show.

The actor, who hails from Princeton, NJ, became part of the General Hospital cast in 2019. His portrayal was embraced warmly, swiftly intertwining his character with the soap’s enduring figure, Genie Francis‘ Laura Collins. His previous role as “Tad the Cad” Martin on All My Children, spanning from 1982 to 2013, solidified his status as a beloved mainstay.

In addition to several ABC soaps, Knight has also been in CBS‘ The Young and the Restless as Simon Neville, in primetime on Law & Order: SVU, Matlock, NCIS, and more. He has also been the leading man on the big screen in Date With an Angel and Hexed.

Recently, in General Hospital, alum Tonja Walker was as surprised as fans were to learn that Olivia Jerome, her character on the ABC soap, had apparently met her demise in prison. Earlier that same month, it was announced Avery Pohl, who has played Esme Prince since 2021, has exited General Hospital. Her last episode aired on Wednesday, January 31.