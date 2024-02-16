‘General Hospital’ Fans React After Shocking Murder

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital threw in a surprise in the middle of Thursday’s (February 16) episode when it was revealed that Olivia Jerome had been attacked and killed while in prison.

For those unfamiliar, Olivia Jerome was an iconic General Hospital villain portrayed by Tonja Walker, most significantly between 1988 and 1990. The character made a reappearance in 2017 and caused chaos around Port Charles before eventually being locked up at Pentonville.

According to MichaelFairmanTV, on Thursday’s episode, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), a detective at the PCPD, received a phone call about a prisoner. Later in the episode, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper), Deputy Mayor of Port Charles, told Police Commissioner Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) that Olivia Jerome was dead.

Viewers last saw Olivia in 2017 when she ordered the car explosion that killed Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) son, Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig). She also kidnapped Anna’s daughter, Robin (Kimberly McCullough), and Anna’s friend, Griffin Monroe (Matt Cohen), in a bizarre attempt to reincarnate Griffin’s father (and “love” of Olivia’s life), Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan).

Jordan tells Anna Olivia Jerome is dead. Joss demands to see Sonny. Sonny appears at Dex’s door #GH pic.twitter.com/slMFdwjv7U — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) February 15, 2024

Olivia was eventually apprehended and put in an asylum before later moving to prison following her court case. She hasn’t been seen or heard of until this latest episode, which seemingly confirmed she was murdered by a fellow inmate.

It should be noted that this isn’t the first time viewers have been led to believe Olivia was dead. The character, who first appeared on the soap back in 1988 as part of the extended Jerome crime family, was believed to have been killed by her brother, Julian Jerome, until she returned in 2017.

Fans will have to wait and see whether Olivia makes another miraculous resurrection in the future, but one thing is for certain: chaos abounds in Port Charles. In recent weeks, there have been attempts to kill Sonny and others who work in his business.

Could the person who put the hit out on Olivia be one and the same? That’s what Anna seems to think based on the latest teaser for the next episode of the long-running daytime drama.

“Whoever tried to kill Sonny is behind Olivia Jerome’s murder.” #GH pic.twitter.com/sxRGx2JrmB — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 16, 2024

Check out some of the fan reaction to the latest episode below.

#GH Olivia Jerome getting killed off-screen is weak. Tonja Walker character deserved better. pic.twitter.com/w6cuDJjykC — (@IsntDaveOne) February 15, 2024

I would actual love to see Olivia Jerome back permanently. — Christine (@Gixxinator) February 16, 2024

Olivia Jerome is dead? Could Morgan be coming back with Jason? #GH pic.twitter.com/x817L2X1Yx — De’ ✊ (@4everdreaming20) February 15, 2024

#GH “Person was attacked today and the prisoner is dead” – Jordan “Who?” – Anna “Olivia Jerome” – Jordan Umm, what?! Haven’t heard from Olivia Jerome in years, didn’t even know she was in prison, and now she’s dead? So they just pulled this out of thin air? I’m confusion pic.twitter.com/fVMxhm0eW1 — Afrikah ♑ (@missafrikah73) February 16, 2024

Olivia Jerome getting an offscreen death in a jail cell unloved and alone is the end I want for Jasper Jacks #GH pic.twitter.com/t7o5ymHEMs — Port Misery, Disciple of Brother Cyrus Renault (@port_misery) February 15, 2024

“A prisoner is dead.”

“Who?” As if Anna knows every goddamn inmate in the state pen. And when she hears that it’s Olivia Jerome, she should be doing a victory dance. She’s wanted that bitch dead for literally 35 years. #GH #DukeLives #FireFrank https://t.co/czrR3jGXOS pic.twitter.com/UPsxSMZtR7 — Kath C LeSage (@KathCLeSage) February 15, 2024

ok, so the shooter is either Jason OR Morgan isn’t dead like we thought @pelori90 you’re right, why would Olivia Jerome be targeted otherwise? that wouldn’t do anything to Sonny or the mob. this sounds like revenge to me and if it’s Jason AND Morgan? TALK ABOUT SOAPY #GH pic.twitter.com/zsNISo84Sv — Julia Krisel (@MySweet_Time) February 15, 2024

#GH So they just killed off Olivia Jerome just like that? Sheesh. — Mike LaValle (@valleymike07) February 16, 2024