‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React as Show Snubs Sam Buttrey & Honors Amy Schneider

Jeopardy! is having a little fun ahead of its much-anticipated Tournament of Champions by awarding some popular contestants with Jeopardy! Honors; however, fans believe one particular player was snubbed.

Ahead of the 2024 TOC, which kicks off on Friday, February 23, the long-running game show will air its first-ever Jeopardy! Honors event. This light-hearted special, which was taped during the TOC, will stream on YouTube at 6 pm PT on Thursday, February 22.

The official Jeopardy! Instagram account revealed the categories and winners on Tuesday, February, 20, naming 2022 TOC winner Amy Schneider as the Alex Trebek Person of the Year.

Other winners included 21-day champ Cris Pannullo as Most Valuable Player, Second Chance and Champions Wildcard victor Juveria Zaheer for Breakthrough Performance, and Martha Bath, who also appeared on the Art Fleming era of Jeopardy!, for Best Interview.

Elsewhere, Yungsheng Wang won Best Signature, Robert Kaine won the Jeopardy! Style Award, Brian Henegar won Best Celebration, and Andy Tirrell won Best Comeback.

Plus, there were three winners for the Perfect Game Award, with the prize going to Yogesh Raut, Kyle Daly, and Kristina Mosley.

However, one popular name missing from the list of accolades was fan-favorite Sam Buttrey. The winner of the inaugural Professors Tournament and 2022 TOC finalist, Buttrey won fans over with his impressive performances, witty personality, and resemblance to actor Steve Martin.

“Sam would have been my choice for Person Of the Year. Much more memorable,” wrote one fan on the Instagram comment section.

Another added, “Sam Buttrey deserved best interview or a whole new category.”

“Best catchphrase: Sam,” suggested another, referencing Buttrey’s memorable “Bring it” taunt.

Others agreed, with one commenter writing, “There should have been a Best Catch Phrase category. Bring it!!”

“What about Sam and James [Holzhauer]? My two favorite players,” asked another.

In addition to his 2022 TOC appearance, Buttrey also competed in the 2023 Jeopardy! Masters tournament, where he finished in sixth place.

Masters winner James Holzhauer had high praise for Buttrey following the competition.

“I had only briefly met @sam_buttrey prior to these tapings, but his charm and wit were immediately evident,” Holzhauer tweeted last year. “When he wasn’t busy winning America’s hearts, he was the only Masters contestant to outperform me on the signaling device head-to-head (check the box scores!)”