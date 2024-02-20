‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions Schedule & Matchups Revealed

This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

The 2024 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, technically the 2023 TOC that was delayed due to the WGA strikes, finally arrives this week, and fans are amped up to see the best-of-the-best battle it out.

To get viewers prepared, we have all the details you need to know ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere, including air dates, match-ups, and much, much more.

When Does It Premiere?

The quarterfinals kick off on Friday, February 23, and will run until late March.

Why the Delay?

The TOC was pushed back due to last summer’s WGA strike, which massively affected Jeopardy‘s filming schedule. Despite the show continuing to air with former contestants and recycled clues, many TOC qualifiers refused to participate until the strikes were resolved.

Instead of recording the TOC or episodes with new contestants, Jeopardy! chose to air Second Chance and Champions Wildcard tournaments with former contestants from Seasons 37, 38, and 39.

Who is Hosting?

As per usual, former contestant Ken Jennings will helm the upcoming TOC. Jennings is now Jeopardy’s permanent and only host following Mayim Bialik‘s exit in December 2023.

Who is Participating?

There are 27 contestants taking part in the TOC, making it the largest playing field ever.

The line-up consists of Season 39 super-champs, including fan favorites Cris Pannullo, Hannah Wilson, and Ben Chan. In addition, all three-day champions from Season 39 were invited back, along with Celebrity Jeopardy! winner Ike Barinholtz and 2023 High School Reunion Tournament winner Justin Bolsen.

Rounding out the field are the post-season comeback tournament winners. This includes Wildcard 1 winners Emily Sands, Nick Cascone, Josh Saak, and Yungsheng Wang, and Wildcard 2 winners Juveria Zaheer (who also won Second Chance) and the yet-to-be-determined winner of the still-airing episodes.

What are the Match-Ups?

The tournament kicks off on Friday, February 23, with Wildcard winner Emily Sands taking on Suresh Krishnan (6 wins) and Matthew Marcus (4 wins).

Front-runner Cris Pannullo (21 wins) returns to the Alex Trebek stage on Monday, February 26, where he will face off against Ben Goldstein (5 wins) and Jared Watson (3 wins).

Fan-favorite Hannah Wilson (8 wins) is back on Tuesday, February 27, where she will battle David Sibley (4 wins) and Wildcard winner Yungsheng Wang.

The Wednesday, February 28, game will see Wildcard winner Nick Cascone take on Jake DeArruda (3 wins) and the controversial Yogesh Raut (3 wins).

Comeback queen Juveria Zaheer returns on Thursday, February 29, where she will face off with Luigi de Guzman (5 wins) and Kevin Belle (3 wins).

Super-champ Stephen Webb (8 wins) is back on Friday, March 1, where he will battle it out with Brian Henegar (3 wins) and Wildcard winner Josh Saak.

The popular Ray LaLonde (13 wins) returns on Monday, March 4, where he will fight it out with Melissa Klapper (3 wins) and Celebrity Jeopardy! winner Ike Barinholtz.

Tuesday, March 5, will see fan-fave Ben Chan (9 wins) take on Emmett Stanton (3 wins) and High School Reunion Tournament winner Justin Bolsen.

The final quarterfinal game takes place on Wednesday, March 6, and sees Troy Meyer (6 wins) battle with Sean McShane (3 wins) and the upcoming Wildcard 2 winner.

How Does it Work?

After the nine quarterfinal games, the nine winners will move on to the semifinals, where a further nine games will take place. The best player of three games advances to the finale.

The finale will be decided in a first-to-two wins battle, meaning it could be over after two games or go all the way to five.

What Does the Winner Receive?

Apart from the ultimate trivia bragging rights, the TOC victor will earn $250,000, a championship belt, and an invite to the next Jeopardy! Masters, scheduled to kick off in May.

Jeopardy!, Tournament of Champions, Premieres, Friday, February 23, Check local listings