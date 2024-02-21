“They all call it puppy love.” Dolly Parton opens this pet-centric two-hour variety special, Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala, singing a new take on her very first single — which she originally recorded in 1959 at age 13 — “Puppy Love.”

In addition to the country legend’s performances (you’ll also hear “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You”), expect musical guests like Lainey Wilson and Chris Janson, comedy bits and star-studded special guest appearances by Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Neil Patrick Harris, and Parton’s cohost Jane Lynch, among others. Best of all, “there’s going to be dogs all around, everywhere,” says animal lover Parton. And naturally, that includes her French bulldog, Billy.

The main event is a canine fashion show, of course, with the pooches in looks from the Doggy Parton product line. “One of the things I’m most excited about is we’re going to re-create a lot of my iconic outfits,” Parton says, referencing her costumes from the 1982 musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and her white rhinestone-studded jumpsuit from Glastonbury 2014. Parton will also spend some time reading to the dogs and the special will even showcase dogs with important jobs. “There’s some serious dogs that do some serious things to help humanity,” Parton notes.

With so many animals out and about, and hitting the “dogwalk,” someone’s bound to misbehave…right? “They’re going to do what they’re going to do,” Parton agrees. But she’s prepared: “The dogs will be barkin’, the audience will be howlin’ and I’ll be rough and ready.” Ruff, indeed!

Check out the video interview above for more from Parton about the howlin’ good time to come.

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala, Wednesday, February 21, 9/8c, CBS