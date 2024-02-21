Dolly Parton Brings More ‘Puppy Love’ to Dog-Filled ‘Pet Gala’ CBS Special (VIDEO)

Emily Aslanian
Comments

“They all call it puppy love.” Dolly Parton opens this pet-centric two-hour variety special, Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala, singing a new take on her very first single — which she originally recorded in 1959 at age 13 — “Puppy Love.”

In addition to the country legend’s performances (you’ll also hear “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You”), expect musical guests like Lainey Wilson and Chris Janson, comedy bits and star-studded special guest appearances by Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Neil Patrick Harris, and Parton’s cohost Jane Lynch, among others. Best of all, “there’s going to be dogs all around, everywhere,” says animal lover Parton. And naturally, that includes her French bulldog, Billy.

The main event is a canine fashion show, of course, with the pooches in looks from the Doggy Parton product line. “One of the things I’m most excited about is we’re going to re-create a lot of my iconic outfits,” Parton says, referencing her costumes from the 1982 musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and her white rhinestone-studded jumpsuit from Glastonbury 2014. Parton will also spend some time reading to the dogs and the special will even showcase dogs with important jobs. “There’s some serious dogs that do some serious things to help humanity,” Parton notes.

With so many animals out and about, and hitting the “dogwalk,” someone’s bound to misbehave…right? “They’re going to do what they’re going to do,” Parton agrees. But she’s prepared: “The dogs will be barkin’, the audience will be howlin’ and I’ll be rough and ready.” Ruff, indeed!

Check out the video interview above for more from Parton about the howlin’ good time to come.

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala, Wednesday, February 21, 9/8c, CBS

Dolly Parton's Pet Gala

Dolly Parton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
THE ROOKIE - ÒStrike BackÓ - In the aftermath of the assaults in the explosive season five finale, the team must now try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place. Meanwhile, Nolan must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey. TUESDAY, FEB. 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Disney/Raymond Liu) NATHAN FILLION
1
‘The Rookie’ Reveals Aaron’s Fate & Teases Trouble for Chenford in Season 6 Premiere
Jeopardy question
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam Show After Contestant Gets Trumped by ‘Horrendous’ Presidential Clue
Caitlin Bassett as Addison, Raymond Lee as Ben — 'Quantum Leap' Season 2 Finale
3
What That ‘Quantum Leap’ Finale Shocker About Ben & Addison Means
Freddie Highmore passing Richard Schiff in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 1
4
‘The Good Doctor’ Boss on How Premiere Sets Up Shaun’s Final Arc
Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Episode 2
5
Could There Be a Wedding in ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 5?