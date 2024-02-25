Everything We Know About ‘The Night Agent’ Season 2

The first season of The Night Agent became the sixth most popular season of English-language TV season in Netflix history, so it’s no wonder the streamer is rushing to get a second season to our screens.

The Night Agent Season 1 spoilers below.

At the end of that first season, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) had become a full-fledged Night Action agent, flying off to an unknown destination on a mission for the off-the-books intelligence organization.

And in Season 2, Night Action life is “going to bring new problems” for Peter, The Night Agent showrunner Shawn Ryan explained to Tudum last year. “One of the reasons we like Peter so much is he’s a rule follower who has such a strict moral code that he lives by. We admire the choices he makes. [As a night agent], those choices will become difficult, the stakes will become even higher, and the danger he’s in will grow even bigger.”

Scroll down for all the intel we have on The Night Agent Season 2.

Will There Be a Night Agent Season 2?

After The Night Agent Season 1 logged more than 168 million hours of viewing time and appeared in Netflix’s Top 10 in 93 countries in its first week of streaming, Netflix handed the series a Season 2 order in March 2023.

“The last week has been a whirlwind as we’ve finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world,” Ryan said in a statement at the time. “To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew, and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix. We couldn’t be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans.”

Are Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan returning?

Basso and costar Luciane Buchanan, who plays ex-tech CEO Rose Larkin, will return for more action in Season 2. And from what Ryan told Tudum this year, it seems the new episodes will deal with how Peter and Rose will handle a long-distance relationship.

“That’s one of the big questions we’d love to answer in Season 2,” the showrunner said. “What does Peter getting on this plane and going somewhere (presumably overseas to enter into some new wild adventure) mean, with Rose going back to California to try to pursue her Silicon Valley dreams again? We certainly have some initial ideas.”

Who’s joining the cast as series regulars?

Amanda Warren (East New York), Arienne Mandi (The L Word: Generation Q), Louis Herthum (Home Before Dark), Berto Colon (Power Book II: Ghost), Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries), and Keon Alexander (The Expanse) have all joined the cast of The Night Agent Season 2 as series regulars, per Variety.

Warren will play Catherine, a Night Action veteran who trains new recruits in the top-secret program. “Smart, private, and determined, Catherine is a fierce defender of her agents, but finds it difficult to earn Peter’s trust when he struggles with betrayal issues from his experiences in Season 1,” Tudum says of the character.

Mandi will play Noor, “a low-level aide in the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York looking to leverage her access to top secret information into a better life for her and her family.” Herthum will portray Jacob Monroe, “an international businessman with powerful global connections that he uses to obtain valuable information.” And Colon has the role of Solomon, “a former Marine turned right-hand man/fixer for a powerful businessman.”

Meanwhile, Malarkey will play Markus, “a trained military leader loyal to his dictator uncle who was recently convicted in The Hague of war crimes.” And Alexander will play Javad, “the head of security for the Iranian mission to the United Nations who is responsible for not only protecting the mission employees, but also ensuring they stay loyal to the regime.”

Who’s joining the cast in recurring roles?

Brittany Snow (Almost Family), Teddy Sears (The Flash), Navid Negahban (Homeland), and Rob Heaps (Station 19) will recur in the second season, Variety reports.

Snow will play Alice, Peter’s partner and mentor in his first Night Action assignment, Tudum says. Sears will play Warren, a high-level intelligence officer and the subject of a Night Action investigation. Negahban has the role of Abbas, a “distinguished and measured” Iranian ambassador to the United Nations who demands respect. And Heaps will play Tomas, a “British-educated, rich, entitled but driven” man who wants to bring his family back into power after his dictator father’s conviction for war crimes.

When will production on Season 2 begin?

On February 5, Netflix announced that filming on Season 2 had commenced and shared a photo — seen at top — of Basso holding a clapperboard on set and footage of the actor flying above a city in a helicopter.

Netflix says that Season 2 will take place primarily in New York City, with additional filming set for Thailand and Washington, D.C.

When will The Night Agent Season 2 premiere?

The Night Agent Season 2 is scheduled for release later in 2024, giving the cast and crew a tight schedule, especially given the need for subtitling and dubbing, as Deadline reports. Sounds like the post-production crew is in for some night action of their own — maybe even all-nighter action!

The Night Agent, Season 2, 2024, Netflix