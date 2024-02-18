Mishael Morgan’s ‘The Young and the Restless’ Return Date Revealed

Dan Clarendon
Comments
The Young and the Restless - Mishael Morgan
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Fans of The Young and the Restless are only days — maybe even hours — away from seeing Mishael Morgan back on the CBS soap.

Morgan revealed last month that she was “popping in for a visit” on Y&R, and Soap Opera Digest reports she’ll be back on screen as lawyer Amanda Sinclair in the February 19–23 week of episodes.

Plus, the Daytime Emmy winner will share scenes with Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman), Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott), and Bryton James (Devon Hamilton), among others, Soap Opera Network adds.

Morgan joined The Young and the Restless in 2013, playing gossipmonger Hilary Curtis, and stayed on the show until 2018, when Hilary died in a car crash.

Mishael Morgan in 'The Young and the Restless'

Cliff Lipson/CBS

The following year, Morgan came back to Y&R as Amanda, Hilary’s twin sister. And in 2022, she made history as the first Black winner of the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, as her CBS bio notes. Morgan starred on the show on until 2022, when she decided to switch to recurring status.

“I left this time because my kids were getting older,” Morgan told TV Insider last year. “My husband and I talked about having our home base in Toronto. … We decided to go back [to Toronto] so our kids could be with our family. I felt now I can be in different projects. There’s so much going on in Hollywood right now. There’s an influx of content. There are so many different stories being told from so many different lenses. I really want to be a part of it.”

Since her last Y&R departure, Morgan has starred in the BET+ movie Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas, the Hallmark Channel movie Christmas With a Kiss, the Tubi movie Dress for Success, and the thriller film Sway.

The Young and the Restless - CBS

The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan

