Mishael Morgan is ready to reprise her role as Amanda Sinclair on CBS’ long-running soap The Young and the Restless, letting her fans know it’s time for her to “pop in for a visit.”

The Daytime Emmy-winning actress previously spoke to Soaps.com about potentially returning to Genoa City, saying, “You never know when [Amanda] might show up… or what kind of trouble she might decide to cause.”

Well, now Morgan has confirmed her return in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, January 24. The post included a video that showed her holding a tag attached to an outfit wrapped in a plastic bag — the tag read, “Mishael Morgan — Amanda.”

The camera then turned to a smiling Morgan, who appeared to be in a dressing room. “Guess who’s popping in for a visit!!!” she captioned the post.

Morgan has a long history with the show, having made her debut in June 2013 playing Hilary Curtis. However, she exited the soap in 2018 after what her representation later confirmed were unsuccessful attempts to negotiate for a salary increase.

She returned to The Young and the Restless in September 2019, playing a new character, Amanda Sinclair, who was later revealed to be Hilary’s previously unknown twin sister. Morgan stayed with the show until 2022 when she announced she was leaving “to take a bit of a step back.” She briefly returned in 2023 for the 50th-anniversary celebrations.

There is no word on when exactly Amanda will make her reappearance, but fans are already super excited to see her back.

“It’s about dang gone time, don’t ya think?!! Can’t wait to see you back on Y&R!!!” wrote one fan on the star’s Instagram comments.

Another shared similar sentiments, writing, “Well Hell it’s about time!! Music to my ears!”

“Yessss, can’t wait. We’ve missed you Mishael,” wrote another, while one fan wrote, “YESSSSSS shake things up & be as sassy as ever!!”

Her co-star Melissa Ordway, who plays Abby Newman on the soap, also commented, saying, “Love our Amanda/ Abby dynamic.”

After transitioning from full-time to recurring actor in 2022, Morgan branched out into other projects. Last year, she appeared in Chicago Med, portraying Dr. Peta Dupre. She also starred in several television movies, including Hallmark’s Christmas With a Kiss, Tubi’s Dress For Success, and BET+’s Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas.

Speaking to TVInsider last year about her decision to exit The Young and the Restless as a full-time star, Morgan explained, “I left this time because my kids were getting older. My husband and I talked about having our home base in Toronto. We talked about working it out with Y&R and the shooting schedule. Part of my decision to leave had to do with a tragedy we had in our family.”

But she noted how this time was different from the first time she left. “I’ve taken this leap — leaving Y&R — and I think what made me feel really safe in doing this was that this time I didn’t feel undervalued,” she stated.

“[The show] told me they wanted me to stay this time. They made it clear that Amanda can go off but she’s not dying. They said, “We’re not going to kill you twice.””