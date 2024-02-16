Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

It’s hard to believe fans of CBS‘ long-running drama The Young and the Restless first met Melody Thomas Scott‘s Nikki Newman nearly five decades ago, but time flies when you’re having fun!

On Tuesday, February 20, Scott will celebrate 45 years as Nikki, and after “literally thousands of episodes” the soap vet has a hard time picking just one favorite moment.

“I love the ‘Niktor’ weddings and their epic battles. I’ve loved all the catfights over the years with Nikki’s rivals — Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Sharon (Sharon Case), Jill (Jess Walton), and Diane (Susan Walters) — especially when we’ve been able to do some of the more physical scenes. All of these women are pros and at the top of their game.”

Below, Scott looks back on her epic daytime run.

What stands out to you about getting hired as Nikki?

Melody Thomas Scott: My stepping into the role of Nikki was a result of an emergency recast [replacing Erica Hope], so the process was fast and furious! When they offered me a three-year contract, I had to make a decision between Y&R and a sitcom pilot that I had also been offered the same week. I very much wanted to take the pilot, as I wanted to do comedy. My agent wisely advised me to go with Y&R as it offered more stability than a pilot and the rest is history. By the way, the pilot didn’t get picked up! I’ve cherished every moment of my time on Y&R and relish any time Nikki’s trials and tribulations allow me to sprinkle in some humor.

What is your best memory of your early years on the show?

When I started in 1979, the show was still just 30 minutes, so there was more time back then to go out to lunch and spend time with the other cast members. I have such fond memories of my early days working with my on-screen sister, Roberta Leighton (ex-Casey), as well as Wings Hauser (ex-Greg) and of course, Dougie Davidson (Paul). Nikki’s world and mine drastically changed when Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) were paired together. Who knew that unlikely pairing would lead to four decades of storytelling?

What is your favorite Nikki storyline of all time?

I’m lucky enough to say that my two favorite storylines are also moments in Nikki’s life that I am currently playing — the love story of Victor and Nikki, as well as Nikki’s drinking. Both have been such rich, complex stories. They have provided such wonderful experiences for me to play as an actor. Nikki’s stripping is frequently mentioned by the fans. As I have shared before, I was not a fan of it at the time, but looking back, I certainly understand why it resonated with the audience.

What is your favorite Nikki wedding?

Nikki and Victor’s first wedding [in 1984] is probably the most memorable to me. It was so lush and huge. A big fuss was made over Nikki’s wedding dress. It weighed 30 pounds and was so delicate, I was not even allowed to sit in it! The wedding was a massive production for the show with very long hours, but it was definitely worth it, as the episode still holds up to this day.

Is there a storyline you’ve always wanted to play but haven’t?

I have always wanted Nikki to go stark-raving mad and end up in a rubber room! I’ve also wanted Nikki to have an evil twin. I know … so soapy!

Is there a co-star you’ve wanted to work more closely with but haven’t?

I’ve had the opportunity recently to work closely with Tracey Bregman (Lauren), which has been a real treat. Nikki and Lauren have not had many one-on-one scenes together until now. I’ve enjoyed the new dynamic we are seeing between these two characters.

What do you enjoy about working with Eric Braeden, Joshua Morrow (Nick), and Amelia Heinle (Victoria)?

After working together for so long, we Newmans have a shorthand when working together. The rehearsals and time spent together behind the scenes are so entertaining, we sometimes wish they would tape our rehearsals. We are a family unit on- and off-set and I love having such a special camaraderie with them. Of course, working with Eric has been the highlight for both myself and Nikki. I’m often asked to explain our chemistry, which I can’t; I just know it’s very special and unique and I’m so grateful to have him as my leading man for so many years.

What is your favorite memory with Peter Bergman (Jack)?

I adore working with Peter. Many people forget that Nikki was married to Jack when the story about Nikki’s drinking was first introduced. I love that our characters have gone full circle, allowing Peter and me to explore our characters’ pasts.

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you hear “45 years on Y&R“?

In theory, I know it’s been 45 years, and because I have real-life benchmarks in life — getting married, the birth of my daughters and grandchildren — so the length of time tracks, but looking back, it’s also an unbelievable whirlwind of storylines and behind-the-scenes moments with cast and crew. And who can forget all of those hairstyles over the years?

