'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Walker' & More Shows We're Worried Will End in 2024

Dan Clarendon
2 Comments
'Grey's Anatomy,' 'NCIS,' 'Animal Control'
'Grey's' Liliane Lathan/ABC, 'NCIS': Sonja Flemming/CBS, 'Animal Control': Fox

If you’re a fan of the TV shows below, consider making it your New Year’s resolution to watch every new episode live and to tell all of your friends to do the same.

Because of factors like The CW’s controversial programming shift, the waning appeal of veteran TV cops, and the uphill battle facing quirky sitcoms on broadcast television, we have a sinking feeling we’ll have to say goodbye to these series in 2024.

Here’s our broadcast TV endangered list, with 2022–2023 ratings and viewership data from TV Series Finale.

Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla and Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks in 'All American'
Troy Harvey/The CW

All American & All American: Homecoming

We’re concerned for all legacy CW series, considering the network’s recent shift away from scripted originals and toward lower-cost programming. In terms of total viewers, these two sports dramas trailed all other renewed CW originals and even the canceled Walker: Independence.

Joel McHale as Frank Shaw in 'Animal Control'
Fox

Animal Control

Aside from the in-limbo HouseBroken, this Joel McHale-led comedy had the worst ratings in the all-important 18-to-49-year-old demo of all scripted Fox series that survived the 2022–2023 season and even ranked behind the ousted Monarch.

Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows in 'CSI: Vegas'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

CSI: Vegas

This successor series hasn’t lived up to the success of the original CSI. In both total viewers and 18-to-49 ratings, CSI: Vegas ranked second-to-last on CBS last season, wedged between the canceled NCIS: Los Angeles and the canceled True Lies.

James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber and Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey in 'Grey's Anatomy'
Liliane Lathan/ABC

Grey’s Anatomy

Though Grey’s is still getting great ratings for ABC, we’re worried that Shonda Rhimes & Co. will think that 20 seasons is a good number for the medical drama to go out on, especially now that the title character is largely absent from the show.

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Will Hart/NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Amid all the will-they-won’t-they tension between Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay), it seems TV viewers favor the latter character: Law & Order: Organized Crime’s numbers fall far behind SVU’s and even those of the original Law & Order.

'Lopez vs. Lopez' cast members
Nicole Weingart/NBC

Lopez vs. Lopez

This may be a case of Lopez vs. Lopez vs. Network Executives. George and Mayan Lopez’s father-daughter comedy ended the 2022–2023 season as the renewed NBC series with the lowest numbers in both 18-to-49 ratings and total viewership.

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres in 'NCIS'
Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS

Once broadcast TV’s most-watched series, this long-running procedural is showing its age, ranking third in total viewers and seventh in 18-to-49 ratings amid CBS’ scripted offerings. We wouldn’t be surprised if this police procedural followed Blue Bloods off the network in 2024.

'Not Dead Yet' cast members
Scott Everett White/ABC

Not Dead Yet

True to its title, this Gina Rodriguez-led comedy is still kicking, but it did close out the 2022–2023 season as ABC’s least-watched-but-still-renewed scripted series, trailing the rest of the pack by half a million total viewers.

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker in 'Walker'
Rebecca Brenneman/The CW

Walker

Walker was The CW’s most-watched scripted series of the 2022–2023 season, but it still dipped 21 percent in the 18-to-49 demo and 23 percent in total viewership, which doesn’t bode well in this new, cost-cutting era for the network.

