‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘Walker’ & More Shows We’re Worried Will End in 2024

If you’re a fan of the TV shows below, consider making it your New Year’s resolution to watch every new episode live and to tell all of your friends to do the same.

Because of factors like The CW’s controversial programming shift, the waning appeal of veteran TV cops, and the uphill battle facing quirky sitcoms on broadcast television, we have a sinking feeling we’ll have to say goodbye to these series in 2024.

Here’s our broadcast TV endangered list, with 2022–2023 ratings and viewership data from TV Series Finale.