‘Girls5eva’ Season 3: Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps & More Return in Netflix Trailer (VIDEO)

They’re gonna be famous 5eva! Girls5eva‘s finally back as Season 3’s trailer arrives ahead of the show’s official Netflix debut on Thursday, March 14.

The show from creator Meredith Scardino and 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock will settle into its new home after originally debuting on Peacock where it streamed for two seasons. Girls5eva centers around the members of the titular late ’90s girl group – Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps), and Gloria (Paula Pell) – as they continue to work on their comeback tour after having reunited and recorded their new album Returnity.

The only catch is that they don’t have a plan, tour manager, or venues secured for such an endeavor, forcing the ladies to pile into a van and hit the road to promote their album and get back on top. During this process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with one of the world’s biggest pop stars, and question if they want to make it big again.

Can the group fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary along the way or will the road destroy their dreams for renewal? Only time will tell. In the meantime, the trailer, above, offers a closer look at what’s to come in Season 3 alongside the striking red, white, and pink key art where Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria are centerstage.

Created by Scardino who executive produces alongside Fey, Carlock, David Miner, Eric Gurian, and Jeff Richmond, Girls5eva‘s third season will also drop at the same time Seasons 1 and 2 will be added to the Netflix library after making its move over from Peacock. Don’t miss out on the fun, check out the trailer and get ready for a music-filled binge when the show finally arrives on Netflix.

Girls5eva, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, Netflix (Seasons 1 & 2 also drop the same day)