‘Invincible’ Season 2 Returns With More Planet-Shattering Threats & High-Octane Action (VIDEO)

Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for the latter half of Season 2 of the highly acclaimed adult-animated superhero series Invincible. The remaining four episodes of the season will premiere on March 14, with subsequent episodes airing weekly.

In the footage above, we see the fallout of our titular hero’s defeat at the hands of the Vultrimite, a race of evil Supermen that plan on invading Earth. Now he must race back to Earth before their return. However, during his battle off-planet, the other heroes of Earth have had to step in. “We go around saving lives while ruining them at the same time,” Invincible, aka Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), says in the trailer. As a result of this, we see a lot of action and a lot of casualties, civilians and heroes alike.

Check out the video for the full picture.

Invincible revolves around 17-year-old Grayson, whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). As Mark develops his powers, he learns his dad’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Teasing the remainder of Season 2, the show’s creator, Robert Kirkman, previously told TV Insider, “There’s definitely more Mauler, either in twin form or not, to come. We love those characters; there’s a lot planned for them.”

In addition to Yeun and Simmons, the show features an all-star voice cast, including Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, Andrew Rannells, and Chris Diamantopoulos. Meanwhile, new additions for Season 2 include Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more.

The first half of Season 2 garnered praise, earning Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series and maintaining a perfect “Certified Fresh” rating of 100 percent. Amazon MGM Studios has already confirmed the renewal of Invincible for a third season.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, Prime Video