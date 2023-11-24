‘Invincible’ Creator Robert Kirkman Talks Mid-Season Finale and Post-Credit Scene

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Invincible Season 2, Episode 4, “Its been a while”]

The midseason finale of Invincible has come and gone with the reintroduction of J.K. Simmons‘ Omni-Man reuniting with his son Invincible (Steven Yeun) following their brutal battle back on Earth. Following the unfortunate reunion with his father, a series of new developments unfolded: Invincible discovered he now has an alien half-brother, and following the defeat of the Viltrumite, they abducted his father, indicating that Earth will soon face their impending threat.

And that’s before we even mention the post-credit scene, which sees the Mauler Twins become the Mauler after one kills the other.

“I don’t want to spoil too much around that scene, but I think the fact that he’s revealing there’s something useful in those books for Mark in that moment indicates possibly a shift in his loyalty,” creator Robert Kirkman told TV Insider. He also says not to expect answers for that to drag on, as they pretty much “hit the ground running” when the series resumes in 2024.

He also touched on what we can expect from Mauler once the season starts back in 2024.

“There’s definitely more Mauler, either in twin form or not, to come,” he promises fans. “We love those characters, there’s a lot planned from them. I think there’s a lot that could be read from that scene to indicate how things are going to be moving forward for that character, or those characters, I don’t know, we’ll see,” Kirkman said before revealing, “I feel like I’ve already said too much!”

Kirkman also praised Kevin Michael Richardson, who voices the twins, saying, “he’s excellent” and “we love having him as part of the show.”

There’s also something Kirkman decided to correct in his adaptation of his comic that has never gotten a chance until now.

Watch the video in full to see what it was.

Invincible, Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere, 2024, Prime Video