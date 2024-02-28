What’s Coming to Prime Video in March 2024

Prime Video and Freevee have an exciting month of content ahead as the platforms look to entertain this March with all-new original films and shows.

Among the must-see titles are Part 2 of Invincible‘s second season along with the Jake Gyllenhaal-led remake of Road House, and if you’re in search of a laugh look no further than Peter Farrelly‘s latest flick, Ricky Stanicky starring Zac Efron and John Cena among others. For a full look at what’s to come, scroll down for the list of titles arriving on Prime Video and Freevee this March.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

March 1



Lyla in the Loop Season 1

A Fistful of Dynamite

Angela’s Ashes

At First Sight

Back to School

Batman

Batman Returns

Bio-Dome

Bring It On

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bull Durham

Bulletproof Monk

Cadillac Man

Catwoman

Desperately Seeking Susan

Duel at Diablo

Field of Dreams

Friday Night Lights

God’s Not Dead

Gone Baby Gone

Guns of The Magnificent Seven

How High

How High 2

How to Train Your Dragon

I Saw the Devil

Kicking & Screaming

Land of the Lost

Lawman

Lions for Lambs

Minnie Moskowitz

Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pet Semetary

Premonition

RBG

Return to Me

Road House (1989)

Road to Perdition

Rob Roy

Running Scared

Safe House

Seabiscuit

Sleepy Hollow

Species: The Awakening

Super 8

Take Shelter

The Barefoot Contessa

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Break-Up

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

The Divergent Series: Insurgent

The Great Escape

The Last Waltz

The Long Riders

The Madness of King George

The Magnificent Seven Ride

The Purple Rose of Cairo

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

The Untouchables

The Warriors

This Is the End

Vanilla Sky

Waterworld

What Lies Beneath

March 3



Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

March 5

Five Nights at Freddy’s

March 7

Divergent

Marlowe

*Ricky Stanicky (Prime Video Original)

March 12

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

March 14

*Invincible Season 2, Part 2 (Prime Video Original)

*Frida (Prime Video Original)

March 15

*NWSL on Prime Video (Prime Video Original)

March 17

The Captive

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

March 19

*Dinner Party with Jose Andres (Prime Video Original)

The LEGO Batman Movie

March 26

*Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Prime Video Original)

March 28

*American Rust: Broken Justice (Prime Video Original)

*The Baxters (Prime Video Original)

Hope on the Street

March 20

*Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) (Prime Video Original)

March 21

*Road House (Prime Video Original)

March 23

Wrath of Man

March 26

Minions: The Rise of Gru

March 29

The Imitation Game

March 31

Battle Royale

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

March 1

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

3 Days to Kill

Before I Fall

Dolittle

Emma

Ghostbusters

Hell or High Water

Julie & Julia

Law Abiding Citizen

Ocean’s 8

Peter Rabbit

Picture Day

Secret in Their Eyes

The Master of Disguise

The Young Victoria

Hannah’s Law

Kung Fu Panda

March 12

*Boat Story (Freevee Original)

March 19

The Invisible Man

March 22

100% Wolf

March 31

Run the Race