What’s Coming to Prime Video in March 2024
Prime Video and Freevee have an exciting month of content ahead as the platforms look to entertain this March with all-new original films and shows.
Among the must-see titles are Part 2 of Invincible‘s second season along with the Jake Gyllenhaal-led remake of Road House, and if you’re in search of a laugh look no further than Peter Farrelly‘s latest flick, Ricky Stanicky starring Zac Efron and John Cena among others. For a full look at what’s to come, scroll down for the list of titles arriving on Prime Video and Freevee this March.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
March 1
Lyla in the Loop Season 1
A Fistful of Dynamite
Angela’s Ashes
At First Sight
Back to School
Batman
Batman Returns
Bio-Dome
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Cadillac Man
Catwoman
Desperately Seeking Susan
Duel at Diablo
Field of Dreams
Friday Night Lights
God’s Not Dead
Gone Baby Gone
Guns of The Magnificent Seven
How High
How High 2
How to Train Your Dragon
I Saw the Devil
Kicking & Screaming
Land of the Lost
Lawman
Lions for Lambs
Minnie Moskowitz
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pet Semetary
Premonition
RBG
Return to Me
Road House (1989)
Road to Perdition
Rob Roy
Running Scared
Safe House
Seabiscuit
Sleepy Hollow
Species: The Awakening
Super 8
Take Shelter
The Barefoot Contessa
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Break-Up
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Great Escape
The Last Waltz
The Long Riders
The Madness of King George
The Magnificent Seven Ride
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Untouchables
The Warriors
This Is the End
Vanilla Sky
Waterworld
What Lies Beneath
March 3
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
March 5
Five Nights at Freddy’s
March 7
Divergent
Marlowe
*Ricky Stanicky (Prime Video Original)
March 12
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
March 14
*Invincible Season 2, Part 2 (Prime Video Original)
*Frida (Prime Video Original)
March 15
*NWSL on Prime Video (Prime Video Original)
March 17
The Captive
Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
March 19
*Dinner Party with Jose Andres (Prime Video Original)
The LEGO Batman Movie
March 26
*Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Prime Video Original)
March 28
*American Rust: Broken Justice (Prime Video Original)
*The Baxters (Prime Video Original)
Hope on the Street
March 20
*Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) (Prime Video Original)
March 21
*Road House (Prime Video Original)
March 23
Wrath of Man
March 26
Minions: The Rise of Gru
March 29
The Imitation Game
March 31
Battle Royale
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
March 1
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
3 Days to Kill
Before I Fall
Dolittle
Emma
Ghostbusters
Hell or High Water
Julie & Julia
Law Abiding Citizen
Ocean’s 8
Peter Rabbit
Picture Day
Secret in Their Eyes
The Master of Disguise
The Young Victoria
Hannah’s Law
Kung Fu Panda
March 12
*Boat Story (Freevee Original)
March 19
The Invisible Man
March 22
100% Wolf
March 31
Run the Race