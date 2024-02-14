‘Bewitched’ Reboot in Works at Sony: How it Will Be Different

A dramatic reboot of the ’60s hit Bewitched is officially in the works with writer-producer Judalina Neira who is teaming with Sony Pictures Television through her newly-launched production company, Famous Last Words, for the project.

Written by Neira, whose credits include The Boys and Daisy Jones & the Six, the new Bewitched is described as an hour-long reimagination of the classic series, according to Deadline. Also set to executive produce the title, Neira will be joined by Doug Robinson and Lauren Moffat.

Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick York for 'Bewitched'

(Credit: Ivan Nagy / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection)

“Judalina joined the Sony family with her work on The Boys, and we are incredibly proud of her contributions to supporting creator Eric Kripke’s vision,” said Lauren Stein, Head of Creative, Sony Pictures Television in a statement shared by Deadline. “She brings passion and authenticity and has been such a champion for the representation and growth of Latinx writers — we knew we had to make a deal with her! We are so excited to have her call Sony home and can’t wait for what is to come as we deepen our relationship.”

Regarding the series, Neira shared, “I couldn’t be more amped to join forces with them for this next big step in my career. And under our newly launched Famous Last Words Productions, I’m excited to both write and produce a full slate of hooky character-forward shows that dish up delight with bite.”

The original series created by Sol Saks aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972 for eight seasons and starred Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, a witch married to a mortal man named Darrin (Dick York). This isn’t the first time a reboot has been presented with the most recent being Kenya Barris and Yamara Taylor’s ABC sitcom pitch from 2018. There’s also a kids’ animated spinoff in the works.

While the reboot is still in its early stages, casting remains uncertain, but we can’t help but wonder who might inhabit these more dramatic iterations of the characters. Could Neira reteam with stars from her other projects like Daisy JonesRiley Keough, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, or Nabiyah Be? Or could The BoysErin Moriarty, who bears a passing resemblance to Montgomery make a fitting Sam?

Only time will tell. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for more on the Bewitched reboot as it takes shape.

