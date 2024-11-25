One of the many cherished traditions of the holidays is watching Christmas episodes from your favorite TV shows. But searching for them can be harder than finding that perfect tree. So Family Entertainment TV (FETV) and Family Movie Classics (FMC) want to gift you this handy calendar with holiday episodes from classic sitcoms like The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, The Beverly Hillbillies, and Bewitched, dramas like Perry Mason, Dragnet 1967, and Adam-12, and movies like The Trouble With Angels and Holiday Affair (all times listed are Eastern). There are even more Yuletide viewing treats than those listed here on FETV and FMC.

Wednesday, November 27

Hazel, “Everybody’s Thankful but Us Turkeys” (10a, FETV)

Hazel, “A Lesson in Diplomacy” (10:30a, FETV)

The Beverly Hillbillies, “Elly’s First Date” (11a, FETV)

The Beverly Hillbillies, “Turkey Day” (11:30a, FETV)

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “Day After Thanksgiving” (Noon, FETV)

Bewitched, “Samantha’s Thanksgiving to Remember” (12:30p, FETV)

Daniel Boone, “The Thanksgiving Story” (1p, FETV)

Thursday, November 28

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “Late Christmas Gift” (6p, FETV)

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “The Miracle” (6:30p, FETV)

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “The Lost Christmas Gift” (7p, FETV)

Hazel, “Hazel’s Christmas Shopping” (7:30p, FETV)

Hazel, “Just 86 Shopping Minutes to Christmas” (8p, FETV)

It Happened on Fifth Avenue (8:30p, FETV) – Movie

Mr. Soft Touch (8:45p, FMC) – Movie

Friday, November 29

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “Christmas in October” (7a, FETV)

Highway Patrol, “Christmas Story” (7:30a, FETV)

Dragnet 1967, “The Christmas Story” (8a, FETV)

Adam-12, “Log 122: Christmas—The Yellow Dump Truck” (8:30a, FETV)

Adam-12, “Log 46: Pilgrimage” (9a, FETV)

Mr. Soft Touch (9a, FMC) – Movie

Adam-12, “Christmas” (9:30a, FETV)

Hazel, “Hazel’s Christmas Shopping” (10a, FETV)

Hazel, “Just 86 Shopping Minutes to Christmas” (10:30a, FETV)

Leave It to Beaver, “The Haircut” (11a, FETV)

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “The Busy Christmas” (11:30a, FETV)

Bewitched, “A Vision of Sugar Plums” (Noon, FETV)

Bewitched, “Humbug Not to Be Spoken Here” (12:30p, FETV)

Daniel Boone, “The Christmas Story” (1p, FETV)

The Lone Ranger, “Christmas Story” (3p, FETV)

Petticoat Junction, “Cannonball Christmas” (3:30p, FETV)

The Beverly Hillbillies, “Home for Christmas” (4p, FETV)

The Beverly Hillbillies, “Christmas at the Clampetts’” (4:30p, FETV)

Perry Mason, “The Case of the Nine Dolls” (5p, FETV)

Dragnet 1967, “The Christmas Story” (6p, FETV)

Adam-12, “Log 122: Christmas—The Yellow Dump Truck” (6:30p, FETV)

Holiday Affair (7p, FETV) – Movie

The World of Henry Orient (7:45p, FMC) – Movie

Saturday, November 30

Laramie, “A Sound of Bells” (10a, FETV)

The World of Henry Orient (10:45a, FMC) – Movie

Daniel Boone, “The Christmas Story” (Noon, FETV)

Meet John Doe (7:30p, FMC) – Movie

All Mine to Give (9p, FETV) – Movie

Sunday, December 1

Meet John Doe (10a, FMC) – Movie

All Mine to Give (3p, FETV) – Movie

Mrs. Santa Claus (8:45p, FMC) – Movie

Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas (9p, FETV) – Movie

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “The Day After Christmas” (10:30p, FETV)

Monday, December 2

Mrs. Santa Claus (9a, FMC) – Movie

The Trouble With Angels (8p, FMC) – Movie

The Man Who Came to Dinner (10:30p, FMC) – Movie

Tuesday, December 3

The Trouble With Angels (9a, FMC) – Movie

The Man Who Came to Dinner (11:30a, FMC) – Movie

Bell, Book and Candle (8p, FMC) – Movie

Wednesday, December 4

Bell, Book and Candle (9a, FMC) – Movie

Susan Slept Here (8p, FMC) – Movie

Thursday, December 5

Susan Slept Here (9a, FMC) – Movie

All Mine to Give (8p, FMC) – Movie

Little Women (1949) (10:15p, FMC) – Movie

Friday, December 6

All Mine to Give (9a, FMC) – Movie

Little Women (1949) (11:15a, FMC) – Movie

3 Godfathers (9p, FETV) – Movie

Saturday, December 7

On Moonlight Bay (9a, FMC) – Movie

By the Light of the Silvery Moon (8p, FMC) – Movie

Room for One More (9p, FETV) – Movie

Sunday, December 8

By the Light of the Silvery Moon (10a, FMC) – Movie

Room for One More (3p, FETV) – Movie

Fitzwilly (7p, FMC) – Movie

Mrs. Santa Claus (9p, FETV) – Movie

Monday, December 9

Fitzwilly (9a, FMC) – Movie

Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas (8p, FMC) – Movie

The Shop Around the Corner (9:30p, FMC) – Movie

Tuesday, December 10

Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas (9a, FMC) – Movie

The Shop Around the Corner (10:30a, FMC) – Movie

Bell, Book and Candle (8p, FMC) – Movie

Wednesday, December 11

Bell, Book and Candle (9a, FMC) – Movie

Room for One More (8p, FMC) – Movie

Thursday, December 12

Room for One More (9a, FMC) – Movie

The Trouble With Angels (8p, FMC) – Movie

Penny Serenade (10:30p, FMC) – Movie

Friday, December 13

The Trouble With Angels (9a, FMC) – Movie

Penny Serenade (11:30a, FMC) – Movie

Fitzwilly (8p, FMC) – Movie

Saturday, December 14

Fitzwilly (9a, FMC) – Movie

Little Women (1949) (8p, FMC) – Movie

On Moonlight Bay (9p, FETV) – Movie

Sunday, December 15

Little Women (1949) (10a, FMC) – Movie

On Moonlight Bay (3p, FETV) – Movie

It Happened on Fifth Avenue (7p, FMC) – Movie

By the Light of the Silvery Moon (9p, FETV) – Movie

Monday, December 16

It Happened on Fifth Avenue (9a, FMC) – Movie

Susan Slept Here (8p, FMC) – Movie

Tuesday, December 17

Susan Slept Here (9a, FMC) – Movie

All Mine to Give (8p, FMC) – Movie

Wednesday, December 18

All Mine to Give (9a, FMC) – Movie

The Shop Around the Corner (8p, FMC) – Movie

Thursday, December 19

The Shop Around the Corner (9a, FMC) – Movie

Bell, Book and Candle (8p, FMC) – Movie

Friday, December 20

Bell, Book and Candle (9a, FMC) – Movie

The Trouble With Angels (8p, FMC) – Movie

Saturday, December 21

The Trouble With Angels (9a, FMC) – Movie

Fitzwilly (8p, FMC) – Movie

Holiday Affair (9p, FETV) – Movie

Penny Serenade (10:15p, FMC) – Movie

Sunday, December 22

Fitzwilly (10a, FMC) – Movie

Penny Serenade (12:15p, FMC) – Movie

Holiday Affair (3p, FETV) – Movie

On Moonlight Bay (7p, FMC) – Movie

It Happened on Fifth Avenue (9p, FETV) – Movie

By the Light of the Silvery Moon (9p, FMC) – Movie

Monday, December 23

On Moonlight Bay (9a, FMC) – Movie

By the Light of the Silvery Moon (11a, FMC) – Movie

Little Women (1949) (8p, FMC) – Movie

Tuesday, December 24

Dragnet 1967, “The Christmas Story” (8a, FETV)

Adam-12, “Log 122: Christmas—The Yellow Dump Truck” (8:30a, FETV)

Adam-12, “Log 46: Pilgrimage” (9a, FETV)

Little Women (1949) (9a, FMC) – Movie

Adam-12, “Christmas” (9:30a, FETV)

Hazel, “Hazel’s Christmas Shopping” (10a, FETV)

Hazel, “Just 86 Shopping Minutes to Christmas” (10:30a, FETV)

Leave It to Beaver, “The Haircut” (11a, FETV)

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “The Christmas Tree Lot” (11:30a, FETV)

Bewitched, “Santa Comes to Visit and Stays and Stays” (Noon, FETV)

Bewitched, “Sisters at Heart” (12:30p, FETV)

Daniel Boone, “The Christmas Story” (1p, FETV)

Susan Slept Here (1:30p, FMC) – Movie

Laramie, “A Sound of Bells” (2p, FETV)

The Lone Ranger, “Christmas Story” (3p, FETV)

Petticoat Junction, “Cannonball Christmas” (3:30p, FETV)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (3:45p, FMC) – Movie

The Beverly Hillbillies, “Home for Christmas” (4p, FETV)

Perry Mason, “The Case of the Nine Dolls” (5p, FETV)

Bell, Book and Candle (6:15p, FMC) – Movie

Holiday Affair (8:30p, FMC) – Movie

Wednesday, December 25

Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas (8a, FETV) – Movie

Susan Slept Here (9a, FMC) – Movie

The Man Who Came to Dinner (11:15a, FMC) – Movie

Bell, Book and Candle (1:45p, FMC) – Movie

Holiday Affair (4p, FMC) – Movie

Room for One More (6p, FMC) – Movie

Fitzwilly (8p, FMC) – Movie

Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas (10:15p, FMC) – Movie