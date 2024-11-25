‘Holiday Affair,’ ‘Bewitched’ & More Titles Airing on FETV and FMC for the Holidays
One of the many cherished traditions of the holidays is watching Christmas episodes from your favorite TV shows. But searching for them can be harder than finding that perfect tree. So Family Entertainment TV (FETV) and Family Movie Classics (FMC) want to gift you this handy calendar with holiday episodes from classic sitcoms like The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, The Beverly Hillbillies, and Bewitched, dramas like Perry Mason, Dragnet 1967, and Adam-12, and movies like The Trouble With Angels and Holiday Affair (all times listed are Eastern). There are even more Yuletide viewing treats than those listed here on FETV and FMC.
Wednesday, November 27
Hazel, “Everybody’s Thankful but Us Turkeys” (10a, FETV)
Hazel, “A Lesson in Diplomacy” (10:30a, FETV)
The Beverly Hillbillies, “Elly’s First Date” (11a, FETV)
The Beverly Hillbillies, “Turkey Day” (11:30a, FETV)
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “Day After Thanksgiving” (Noon, FETV)
Bewitched, “Samantha’s Thanksgiving to Remember” (12:30p, FETV)
Daniel Boone, “The Thanksgiving Story” (1p, FETV)
Thursday, November 28
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “Late Christmas Gift” (6p, FETV)
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “The Miracle” (6:30p, FETV)
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “The Lost Christmas Gift” (7p, FETV)
Hazel, “Hazel’s Christmas Shopping” (7:30p, FETV)
Hazel, “Just 86 Shopping Minutes to Christmas” (8p, FETV)
It Happened on Fifth Avenue (8:30p, FETV) – Movie
Mr. Soft Touch (8:45p, FMC) – Movie
Friday, November 29
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “Christmas in October” (7a, FETV)
Highway Patrol, “Christmas Story” (7:30a, FETV)
Dragnet 1967, “The Christmas Story” (8a, FETV)
Adam-12, “Log 122: Christmas—The Yellow Dump Truck” (8:30a, FETV)
Adam-12, “Log 46: Pilgrimage” (9a, FETV)
Mr. Soft Touch (9a, FMC) – Movie
Adam-12, “Christmas” (9:30a, FETV)
Hazel, “Hazel’s Christmas Shopping” (10a, FETV)
Hazel, “Just 86 Shopping Minutes to Christmas” (10:30a, FETV)
Leave It to Beaver, “The Haircut” (11a, FETV)
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “The Busy Christmas” (11:30a, FETV)
Bewitched, “A Vision of Sugar Plums” (Noon, FETV)
Bewitched, “Humbug Not to Be Spoken Here” (12:30p, FETV)
Daniel Boone, “The Christmas Story” (1p, FETV)
The Lone Ranger, “Christmas Story” (3p, FETV)
Petticoat Junction, “Cannonball Christmas” (3:30p, FETV)
The Beverly Hillbillies, “Home for Christmas” (4p, FETV)
The Beverly Hillbillies, “Christmas at the Clampetts’” (4:30p, FETV)
Perry Mason, “The Case of the Nine Dolls” (5p, FETV)
Dragnet 1967, “The Christmas Story” (6p, FETV)
Adam-12, “Log 122: Christmas—The Yellow Dump Truck” (6:30p, FETV)
Holiday Affair (7p, FETV) – Movie
The World of Henry Orient (7:45p, FMC) – Movie
Saturday, November 30
Laramie, “A Sound of Bells” (10a, FETV)
The World of Henry Orient (10:45a, FMC) – Movie
Daniel Boone, “The Christmas Story” (Noon, FETV)
Meet John Doe (7:30p, FMC) – Movie
All Mine to Give (9p, FETV) – Movie
Sunday, December 1
Meet John Doe (10a, FMC) – Movie
All Mine to Give (3p, FETV) – Movie
Mrs. Santa Claus (8:45p, FMC) – Movie
Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas (9p, FETV) – Movie
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “The Day After Christmas” (10:30p, FETV)
Monday, December 2
Mrs. Santa Claus (9a, FMC) – Movie
The Trouble With Angels (8p, FMC) – Movie
The Man Who Came to Dinner (10:30p, FMC) – Movie
Tuesday, December 3
The Trouble With Angels (9a, FMC) – Movie
The Man Who Came to Dinner (11:30a, FMC) – Movie
Bell, Book and Candle (8p, FMC) – Movie
Wednesday, December 4
Bell, Book and Candle (9a, FMC) – Movie
Susan Slept Here (8p, FMC) – Movie
Thursday, December 5
Susan Slept Here (9a, FMC) – Movie
All Mine to Give (8p, FMC) – Movie
Little Women (1949) (10:15p, FMC) – Movie
Friday, December 6
All Mine to Give (9a, FMC) – Movie
Little Women (1949) (11:15a, FMC) – Movie
3 Godfathers (9p, FETV) – Movie
Saturday, December 7
On Moonlight Bay (9a, FMC) – Movie
By the Light of the Silvery Moon (8p, FMC) – Movie
Room for One More (9p, FETV) – Movie
Sunday, December 8
By the Light of the Silvery Moon (10a, FMC) – Movie
Room for One More (3p, FETV) – Movie
Fitzwilly (7p, FMC) – Movie
Mrs. Santa Claus (9p, FETV) – Movie
Monday, December 9
Fitzwilly (9a, FMC) – Movie
Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas (8p, FMC) – Movie
The Shop Around the Corner (9:30p, FMC) – Movie
Tuesday, December 10
Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas (9a, FMC) – Movie
The Shop Around the Corner (10:30a, FMC) – Movie
Bell, Book and Candle (8p, FMC) – Movie
Wednesday, December 11
Bell, Book and Candle (9a, FMC) – Movie
Room for One More (8p, FMC) – Movie
Thursday, December 12
Room for One More (9a, FMC) – Movie
The Trouble With Angels (8p, FMC) – Movie
Penny Serenade (10:30p, FMC) – Movie
Friday, December 13
The Trouble With Angels (9a, FMC) – Movie
Penny Serenade (11:30a, FMC) – Movie
Fitzwilly (8p, FMC) – Movie
Saturday, December 14
Fitzwilly (9a, FMC) – Movie
Little Women (1949) (8p, FMC) – Movie
On Moonlight Bay (9p, FETV) – Movie
Sunday, December 15
Little Women (1949) (10a, FMC) – Movie
On Moonlight Bay (3p, FETV) – Movie
It Happened on Fifth Avenue (7p, FMC) – Movie
By the Light of the Silvery Moon (9p, FETV) – Movie
Monday, December 16
It Happened on Fifth Avenue (9a, FMC) – Movie
Susan Slept Here (8p, FMC) – Movie
Tuesday, December 17
Susan Slept Here (9a, FMC) – Movie
All Mine to Give (8p, FMC) – Movie
Wednesday, December 18
All Mine to Give (9a, FMC) – Movie
The Shop Around the Corner (8p, FMC) – Movie
Thursday, December 19
The Shop Around the Corner (9a, FMC) – Movie
Bell, Book and Candle (8p, FMC) – Movie
Friday, December 20
Bell, Book and Candle (9a, FMC) – Movie
The Trouble With Angels (8p, FMC) – Movie
Saturday, December 21
The Trouble With Angels (9a, FMC) – Movie
Fitzwilly (8p, FMC) – Movie
Holiday Affair (9p, FETV) – Movie
Penny Serenade (10:15p, FMC) – Movie
Sunday, December 22
Fitzwilly (10a, FMC) – Movie
Penny Serenade (12:15p, FMC) – Movie
Holiday Affair (3p, FETV) – Movie
On Moonlight Bay (7p, FMC) – Movie
It Happened on Fifth Avenue (9p, FETV) – Movie
By the Light of the Silvery Moon (9p, FMC) – Movie
Monday, December 23
On Moonlight Bay (9a, FMC) – Movie
By the Light of the Silvery Moon (11a, FMC) – Movie
Little Women (1949) (8p, FMC) – Movie
Tuesday, December 24
Dragnet 1967, “The Christmas Story” (8a, FETV)
Adam-12, “Log 122: Christmas—The Yellow Dump Truck” (8:30a, FETV)
Adam-12, “Log 46: Pilgrimage” (9a, FETV)
Little Women (1949) (9a, FMC) – Movie
Adam-12, “Christmas” (9:30a, FETV)
Hazel, “Hazel’s Christmas Shopping” (10a, FETV)
Hazel, “Just 86 Shopping Minutes to Christmas” (10:30a, FETV)
Leave It to Beaver, “The Haircut” (11a, FETV)
The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, “The Christmas Tree Lot” (11:30a, FETV)
Bewitched, “Santa Comes to Visit and Stays and Stays” (Noon, FETV)
Bewitched, “Sisters at Heart” (12:30p, FETV)
Daniel Boone, “The Christmas Story” (1p, FETV)
Susan Slept Here (1:30p, FMC) – Movie
Laramie, “A Sound of Bells” (2p, FETV)
The Lone Ranger, “Christmas Story” (3p, FETV)
Petticoat Junction, “Cannonball Christmas” (3:30p, FETV)
The Man Who Came to Dinner (3:45p, FMC) – Movie
The Beverly Hillbillies, “Home for Christmas” (4p, FETV)
Perry Mason, “The Case of the Nine Dolls” (5p, FETV)
Bell, Book and Candle (6:15p, FMC) – Movie
Holiday Affair (8:30p, FMC) – Movie
Wednesday, December 25
Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas (8a, FETV) – Movie
Susan Slept Here (9a, FMC) – Movie
The Man Who Came to Dinner (11:15a, FMC) – Movie
Bell, Book and Candle (1:45p, FMC) – Movie
Holiday Affair (4p, FMC) – Movie
Room for One More (6p, FMC) – Movie
Fitzwilly (8p, FMC) – Movie
Father Knows Best: Home for Christmas (10:15p, FMC) – Movie