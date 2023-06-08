Kids Versions of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ & ‘Bewitched’ in the Works

Sony is looking to relaunch some of its classic TV programs and unscripted series for younger audiences, with its Kids division looking to create animated spinoffs of Bewitched and The Partridge Family, as well as kid-centric versions of Wheel of Fortune and Shark Tank. Sony’s kid-centered spinoff of Wheel of Fortune could add new twists such as physical and comedic challenges to earn letters and buy vowels.

“Our mission is straightforward and clear,” Joe D’Ambrosia, executive VP and general manager of Sony Pictures Television — Kids, told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’d like to be known as a premier content creator for kids who build new global franchises for Sony, like the SPT scripted team has done with Cobra Kai, the game show division has accomplished with Jeopardy! and the international team with The Crown, but in the kids’ space.”

“There’s such a vast history at Sony Pictures Television with properties that we could play around with and reinvent, introducing a whole new generation of kids to them,” D’Ambrosia said.

The animated Bewitched series would focus on Tabitha Stevens, the 13-year-old daughter of witch Samantha and human Darrin. It would showcase her juggling two lives attending middle school and being secretly enrolled in a magical academy run by her grandmother, Endora. According to THR, D’Ambrosia describes the premise as “Hannah Montana meets Harry Potter.”

Bewitched initially ran from 1964-1972, starring Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick York, before spawning a 2005 film starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell. There were several reboot attempts along the way from various networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC during the 2010s, but none of them came to fruition.

Meanwhile, a revamped version of The Partridge Family would center around a Black family residing in Brooklyn’s vibrant Bed-Stuy neighborhood, running a popular food truck. Their journey takes them across all five boroughs of New York City, delighting customers with both delicious treats and catchy tunes.

Similar to Bewitched, numerous attempts were made to revive or reboot the show over the years. One notable endeavor was a VH1 reality show in 2004 titled In Search of the Partridge Family, which aimed to cast actors for a modernized scripted series. Emma Stone emerged as the winner of the role of Laurie (initially played by Susan Dey) in the reality show, but unfortunately, the subsequent sitcom never progressed beyond the pilot episode.

Although both animated shows are in early development, there are no writers attached due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

Wheel of Fortune has been around since 1975. The current version of the series, which airs in nightly syndication, premiered 40 years ago on September 19, 1983. It stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White as hosts, who have hosted the nighttime version since its inception. It has had two spinoffs, Wheel 2000 and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which the duo currently also hosts.

On the other hand, Shark Tank premiered in 2009 and serves as the American franchise of the international format Dragons’ Den, which originated in Japan as Money Tigers in 2001. Today, judges include Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, and Lori Greiner.