Aaron Carter’s Cause of Death Revealed

According to a coroner’s report, Aaron Carter‘s death was caused by accidental drowning in his bathtub because of drugs he had taken.

The singer and rapper was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on November 5 after officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious death at the residence. TMZ later reported that Carter’s live-in housekeeper was the one who made the call to the authorities.

Now, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled the death an accident. The report states that Carter drowned after taking alprazolam, a form of Xanax, and inhaling difluoroethane, a “gas commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners” which “can induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled.”

The two substances left Carter incapacitated in the bathtub and caused the drowning.

According to the Associated Press, sheriff’s deputies had visited Carter’s house at 2 am on November 4 for a welfare check after an Instagram Live video showed him “huffing” an inhalant. Carter is said to have asked the deputies to leave, and they did.

Carter rose to fame opening for his brother Nick‘s boy band Backstreet Boys and, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, embarked on his own solo career, selling millions of copies of his first four albums.

Following Carter’s passing, his brother Nick shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

He continued, “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother.”