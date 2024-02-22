Bronson Reed on WWE Comeback, Elimination Chamber & Australian Invasion

When Bronson Reed was let go from WWE in 2021, it left many scratching their heads. How can someone with his size, athletic ability, and presence not be seen as a viable asset to the company? The 300-pound-plus Aussie also had several high-profile matches and a run with the North American championship shortly before getting the news.

The imposing figure took the release as motivation to prove WWE made a mistake. He built a name for himself on the independent scene, New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA Wrestling. This newfound buzz paid off with Reed re-signing with WWE toward the end of 2022. With WrestleMania season in full swing, he is not taking any opportunity to shine for granted. We caught up with the Raw superstar on making the most of his second chance and the increase of Australian representation on the roster.

How do you reflect on your journey back to WWE?

Bronson Reed: When I wasn’t here and wasn’t a part of this, I did my own thing. At the same time, I was trying to be seen enough to come back to a place like this. Luckily enough, Triple H personally saw the work I was doing and brought me back for things like the Royal Rumble and hopefully WrestleMania. The PLEs (premium live events) I grew up watching that I wanted to be a part of. Now I can hopefully check all the boxes.

It seemed you were different when you came back. Maybe gained more confidence.

Shawn Michaels, when I was released, he actually sent me a text message saying, “Make sure you go out and prove a point that what they did was wrong. And if you can go out and prove that point, you will end up back here.” I feel like that is what I did. Anyone in the same sort of predicament right now, if they want to come back to WWE, you can.

There have been a lot of big changes since you’ve been gone. A lot of management changes. Then you hear all these news headlines. How does it affect you when you read news like what has come out recently?

I read the same things you read as a talent. TKO is handling all of that. I just focus on what I need to do and my job in the ring and perform for all those fans. That’s where my mind has to be.

Over the years you’ve paid tributes to a lot of the super heavyweights from back in the day. One in particular Bam Bam Bigelow, I’ve been waiting to see go into the WWE Hall of Fame.

I’m inspired by super heavyweights like Vader, Bam Bam Bigelow, and King Kong Bundy. Bam Bam always stood out to me as a kid. I think it was the flames on the head. And the gear, which inspired me to where I have flames on my gear as well. It would be really cool for him to be part of the Hall of Fame. I’ve spoken to his son when I was doing the tribute to him in NXT. I okayed my tribute with his family. I know it would be a big thing for them as well. I hope sooner rather than later Big Bammer is in the Hall of Fame.

These days we’re seeing big men like you, Otis, Ivar, and others doing some incredible things. How do you think the super heavyweight has evolved?

I think the big man game has changed. I think there are ones that are a bit of a throwback to the past big man. Guys like One Man Gang. When you do see guys like Ivar, Otis, and myself as you said, we’re more dynamic super heavyweights. Although we are all over the place, 300 pounds or more. We do some crazy feats in the gym,but we have to stay athletic and do all those things to keep up with the smaller guys as well. They are then going to have to do more.

With WWE Raw coming to streaming, is there anything you’re binging right now?

I just binge-watched this Australian show, as I’m Australian, called Boy Swallows Universe. If you haven’t seen it, go watch the whole thing. I have a friend in there. His name is [Adam] Briggs. He is a rapper in Australia. He is an incredible actor as well.

What are your thoughts on Chris Hemsworth as an actor? We’re all still waiting for him to play Hulk Hogan.

I love Chris Hemsworth. I was a big fan of his as Thor. Also, the other work he has done. So I think if he does play Hulk Hogan, it would be pretty good.

The Elimination Chamber will take place in Perth, Australia. What does that mean to you, as well as all the talent that we’re seeing spotlighted from the country like Rhea Ripley?

I think it’s a big deal. Australia as much as it’s a large country, it’s a small country when it comes to population. So having the per capita and the talent we have coming out right now is pretty amazing, Hopefully, you’re going to see more and more of that in WWE.

Anything you appreciate about living in America. Anything you miss in Australia?

There is definitely some food here that I would miss and vice-versa. America is the land of opportunity. You see we guys come from overseas and come to places like WWE. That’s what America is all about.

We have WrestleMania 40 coming up in a few weeks. Any match that really inspires you?

One of my favorites is Bret Hart versus “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. I remember watching that as a kid and being amazed by it. They beat the hell out of each other all over the arena. You had visions of “Stone Cold” bleeding and not giving up when he was in the Sharpshooter. So if you’ve never seen the match, that is one to watch.

