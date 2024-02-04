How Much Does ‘The Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Make?

After hosting The Bachelor for 19 years, Chris Harrison left the ABC franchise in 2021 following controversial remarks he made defending Season 25 contestant Rachel Kirkconnell for attending an antebellum South-themed fraternity party in 2019. Luckily, Bachelor fans were not left to wonder who would host their beloved show for long, because former Season 5 Bachelor Jesse Palmer gladly stepped into the position.

This retired NFL player first began his hosting duties during Season 26 when Clayton Echard was the leading man in 2021. Since then, Jesse has gone on to host the show’s spinoffs as well, including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and The Golden Bachelor. It’s clear that Bachelor Nation loves seeing Jesse as the show’s new host, but the real question on everyone’s mind is… How much is he getting paid?

As of right now, Jesse’s salary is unknown. But with that being said, we can make an educated guess based on how much former host Harrison earned for his time at The Bachelor (which was a lot).

After hosting 25 seasons of The Bachelor, 16 seasons of The Bachelorette, six seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, and even more spinoffs, it was revealed that Chris allegedly made $2.6 million per season. And let’s not forget that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette both film for roughly two months, and Bachelor in Paradise films for about three weeks.

We have to assume that Chris worked his way to a $2.6 million per season deal with ABC after years of contract negotiations and pay bumps, making it very unlikely that Jesse is currently earning as much as he did right off the bat. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Jesse eventually went on to make millions as the franchise’s host.

Even though the stars of The Bachelor now allegedly make around $100,000 per season, CelebrityNetWorth.com reports that Jesse has a net worth of $4 million, as of 2023. How? Well, in addition to being a former Bachelor, Jesse has worked as a sports commentator, an NFL football player for the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, and now the host of The Bachelor — a job for which he has only shared love and gratitude.

“Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey,” said Palmer when it was first announced that he would be joining The Bachelor as the show’s host.

