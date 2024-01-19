‘The Golden Bachelorette’ Starts Casting Single Men 55 & Older

While ABC has yet to officially confirm The Golden Bachelorette, a recent casting notice suggests the show is happening and is on the hunt for single men aged 55 or older.

After the success of The Bachelor spin-off The Golden Bachelor, which featured a cast of senior citizens vying for the love of 72-year-old Gerry Turner, fans have been begging for more, specifically for The Golden Bachelorette.

In a recent Instagram post, former Big Brother winner and two-time The Amazing Race runner-up Rachel Reilly Villegas, who now works as a reality show casting agent, revealed that The Golden Bachelorette is looking for single men.

“We need you to send your fav single men my way ages 55+,” Villegas captioned her post. “Let’s find them their forever Valentine! That adorb man from pickleball or the supermarket. DM your favs or apply for them nominations open now!!”

The post links to GoldenBacheloretteCasting.com, where potential contestants can fill out an application form. The form includes questions about height, weight, salary, past relationships/marriages, children, grandkids, why the applicant is looking for love, and their ideal partner.

Earlier this month, ABC broadcast the Golden Wedding live, featuring Gerry and his Golden Rose recipient, Theresa Nist, tying the knot. The couple fell in love over the course of the dating reality series and revealed their intention to marry in November’s After the Final Rose special.

Now the question becomes, who will be The Golden Bachelorette? Will ABC cast a brand new face in the role, or will they pick one of the women Gerry rejected during The Golden Bachelor?

Many fans will be hoping for Leslie Fhima, who finished as runner-up on The Golden Bachelor. The 65-year-old fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota, developed a close bond with Gerry throughout the show, and, at one point, both shared their love for each other. Leslie was left blindsided when Gerry ultimately rejected her in the finale.

Another front-runner is Faith Martin, the 61-year-old local radio host and high school teacher from Benton City, Washington. Faith was a fan-favorite on The Golden Bachelor and made it to the final three before Gerry eliminated her from the competition.

Speaking to NonStop Local about the potential Golden Bachelorette opportunity, Faith said, “One never knows, but, of course, I would say yes because who wouldn’t? I mean, come on.”

Or, as The Bachelor Season 24 winner Hannah Ann Sluss predicts, they could go for a complete unknown. “I would love it to be Leslie, just because I know her, and I’m rooting for her love story, [but sometimes producers] throw you for a loop, and they won’t use someone on the past season,” Sluss told The U.S. Sun.

“I know in the past with The Bachelor, they brought out some other people or one of the bachelors who no one knew, no one was invested… or haven’t seen their heartbreak,” she added.

Fans are already super excited about the possibility of a Golden Bachelorette spin-off.

“Ahhh can’t wait for this season!!! And my MOM is SO ready to apply for a female position once you’re casting for that!!” one viewer wrote on Instagram.

“This is going to be such wild but cool show!” another said.

Another added, “They need a golden bachelorette so I can get my grandma on it.”

“Can’t wait to watch this keep up the great work,” said another.

Who would you like to see as The Golden Bachelorette? Let us know in the comments below.