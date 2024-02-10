Jon Cryer Says He Wouldn’t Work With Charlie Sheen on ‘Two and a Half Men’ Reboot

Charlie Sheen reunited with former boss Chuck Lorre on the set of Bookie… so does that mean a Two and a Half Men reboot is imminent? Jon Cryer has his doubts.

“Oh gosh, oh gosh, yeah, I don’t know how that happens,” Cryer said about a possible reboot during Friday’s episode of The View.

The actor acknowledged that it’s “wonderful” that Sheen is “doing a lot better” since the days of his 2011 feud with Lorre and subsequent exit from Two and a Half Men. (Sheen told Yahoo Entertainment in 2021 that his erratic behavior was “an unfortunate sequence of public and insane events” that he attributed to “drugs or the residual effects of drugs” and “an ocean of stress and a volcano of disdain.”)

“[Sheen] and I have not spoken in a few years, but he’s doing a lot better, which obviously I’m happy about,” Cryer added on Friday. “One of the hardest things for [Lorre] when Two and a Half Men fell apart the way that it did was that he really felt like he was friends with Charlie. And that he lost that was really heartbreaking for him. So that they have reconciled is really lovely.”

Cryer also mentioned how Sheen was at one point the highest-paid actor on TV. Sheen reportedly made $1.8 million per episode during his final season; Cryer, on the other hand, was reportedly paid $620k/episode after Sheen’s exit.

“There has been nobody [who] has surpassed the enormous amount of money [Sheen] was making,” Cryer said on The View. “And yet, he blew it up. So you kinda have to think … I love him, I wish him the best, I hope he should live in good health for the rest of his life, but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time.”

But Cryer sounded more open to a reunion of the 2000s-era CBS sitcom “if it was a one-off or a, ‘Hey, you know, great to see you.’” And he was amenable to The View co-host Ana Navarro’s idea of returning with a salary equal to that of Sheen’s. “There you go!” he said. “That sounds fair.”