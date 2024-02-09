‘Ghosts’ Cast Watches Patrick Swayze & Demi Moore’s ‘Ghost’ in Super Bowl Spot (VIDEO)

It’s a real case of life imitating art in this exclusive Ghosts promo which will air during the Super Bowl broadcast as Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and the spirits of Woodstone sit down to watch the 1990 classic Ghost.

The film starring Patrick Swayze, Whoopi Goldberg, and Demi Moore seems to enchant the whole group as they get swept up in the technicalities of it all. As they watch the scene in which Goldberg’s Oda Mae slides a penny under the door of Molly’s (Moore) apartment, Swayze’s Sam begins to push the coin up the wall as proof of his presence.

“So frustrating, why she not believe husband is ghost?” Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) asks in annoyance.

“See, if you were a ghost, we wouldn’t have to worry because I’d still be able to see you,” Sam tells Jay who can’t hear the spirits around him.

“Right, but in that scenario, I’m dead?” Jay points out, making it sound like a question.

“Oh, dibs on dead Jay,” Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) immediately chimes in. But Sam doesn’t appreciate the sentiment, reproaching Alberta with a, “Hey!”

“To be fair, you wouldn’t be able to touch Jay since he’d no longer be on your same plane of existence,” Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) points out. This realization sees Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Flower (Sheila Carrasco) begin claiming “dibs” on Jay, although Flower’s a little less clear on the particulars.

The conversation then begins to spiral around the possibility of Jay’s future as a ghost. The worry on Sam’s face makes it clear she’d rather that potentiality be delayed for years and years. If this TV spot feels more like a scene plucked from an episode of Ghosts you wouldn’t be wrong. Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman worked closely with CBS marketing to write and film the promo in order to capture the authentic voices of the characters.

Catch the full extended promo video, above as the shortened 30-second tease will air during the Super Bowl, and stay tuned for Ghosts‘ Season 3 premiere on February 15 when Season 2’s cliffhanger mystery will finally be solved. Could this spot prove theories about what ghost was “sucked off” or passed over to the other side? Decide for yourself.

Ghosts, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, February 15, 8:30/7:30c, CBS