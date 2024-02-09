Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol is gearing up to kick off its 22nd season on ABC beginning Sunday, February 18, and we have your exclusive first look at the competition with four handpicked auditions featuring singers the judges (Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan), and host Ryan Seacrest want you to take note of.

And in another first look at what’s to come, we’re exclusively revealing the season’s postcard-inspired key art featuring Perry, Richie, Bryan, and Seacrest who once again traverse the country in search of the next American Idol. Could it be one of these four hand-selected contestants? It certainly seems possible as their talents go on display.

Below, watch the segments for yourself and get to know these four hopefuls, chosen by the judges and host as some of their favorite auditions in Season 22.

Ryan’s Pick: Meet Blake Proehl

A former NFL football player from Charlotte, North Carolina, Blake Proehl found music when he was injured and had to step away from the sport. He credits his grandmother with giving him the confidence to pursue music as she stands by his side in the audition room.

Lionel’s Pick: Meet Julia Gagnon

Richie was particularly moved by the backstory of this singer from Cumberland, Maine. But Julia’s origins don’t start there as she reveals in the audition tease that she was born in Guatemala, but adopted and raised in Maine. The reason she felt compelled to audition was to make her birth mom proud as she’d recently suffered an accident and wasn’t doing well. And clearly, the whim to audition pays off.

Katy’s Pick: Meet Athena Jett

Perry was moved by an audition that took place in her hometown of Santa Barbra, California, as this singer from Las Vegas entered the audition room with her younger sister. Despite getting off to a rocky start, it’s Athena’s little sister Angelina who helps steer her toward possible success, asking the judges if Athena can sing a different song than she originally picked.

Luke’s Pick: Meet Abi Carter

For Bryan, he says in the clip, above, that it’s all about finding hometown heroes in these auditions, and for him that came in the form of Abi, who hails from Indio, California. As the second-oldest of seven kids, Abi dropped out of high school to help her single mother with the family, and now she’s looking to find success with her musical talent.

How will all of these singers fare as American Idol unfolds? Tune in to find out.

American Idol, Season 22 Premiere, Sunday, February 18, 8/7c, ABC