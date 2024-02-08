New ‘Matlock’ Series With Kathy Bates Adds Beau Bridges

Something tells us there might be some tense scenes between Kathy Bates‘ and Beau Bridges‘ characters in CBS‘ new Matlock series next season.

Bridges will be taking over the character played by Jamey Sheridan in the pilot, TV Insider has confirmed. He will recur as Senior, the managing partner of New York’s most prestigious law firm, with an indomitable presence that immediately alters the temperature of any room. The man’s influence reaches far and wide, and although he loves his son, Julian (Jason Ritter), he might respect his daughter-in-law, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), more.

Bates plays Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases in this series inspired by the classic 1980s TV series of the same name.

Matty is assigned to Olympia, a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice. Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm’s younger associates, the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

The drama was originally set to be part of the 2023-2024 season (and scheduled to air Sundays at 8/7c), but it was then moved to next season when CBS announced its winter 2024 schedule. Other shows also already set for the 2024-2025 season on CBS include NCIS: Origins, a prequel about young Gibbs as he starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, with Mark Harmon serving as narrator and executive producer; medical drama Watson, starring Morris Chestnut in a modern version as the titular doctor who worked alongside Sherlock Holmes (now dead); and comedy Poppa’s House, with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.. Potential series in the works include Fire Country and Young Sheldon spinoffs.

Matlock, Series Premiere, TBA, CBS