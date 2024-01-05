‘NCIS: Origins’ Prequel About Young Gibbs Ordered — How Will Mark Harmon Be Involved?

Well, Leroy Jethro Gibbs will be on our screens again in some form soon!

CBS has ordered NCIS: Origins, a prequel about the character originally played by Mark Harmon on NCIS (and first on JAG, which introduced the now-hit drama in a two-part backdoor pilot), to series for the 2024-2025 season, TV Insider has confirmed. Harmon, who left his onscreen role as Gibbs on NCIS in the 19th season (the show is going into its 21st), will narrate the series as well as executive produce alongside his son Sean Harmon (who has played Gibbs in flashbacks on NCIS), Gina Lucita Monreal, and David J. North.

Sean Harmon was the one to originally bring the idea of expanding the universe of NCIS by exploring Young Gibbs, along with Mark Harmon, to Monreal, North, and CBS Studios. He will be focusing on executive producing, and casting will begin for the role for the prequel series.

“The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself,” said Sean Harmon in a statement. “I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character.”

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this new chapter to life along with Mark and Sean Harmon,” shared executive producers and co-showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North. “This really is the making of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. And even the most dedicated NCIS fans will discover that they don’t know the whole story.”

NCIS: Origins begins in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (played by Muse Watson on NCIS).

“We are elated and honored to continue the expansion of the NCIS universe in such a unique and unexpected way,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ early years in NCIS: Origins, which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones.”

Added David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, “There’s no denying the cultural and global phenomenon of the NCIS franchise for the last 20 years. When Sean and Mark approached us all with this exciting expansion of the universe – exploring a young Gibbs – we knew it was the next story that needed to be told. We also couldn’t be luckier to have Gina and David at the helm as co-showrunners who are not only brilliant and adept writers, but know this character and universe so well.”

North and Monreal will co-write the premiere and serve as co-showrunners. This series reunites the two, who wrote on NCIS for 10 years. (North currently serves as co-showrunner and executive producer on the flagship show.)

NCIS: Origins joins three other shows already slated for CBS’ 2024-2025 lineup: Watson, starring Morris Chestnut in a modern take as the titular doctor who worked alongside Sherlock Holmes after the detective’s death; Matlock, with Kathy Bates as the titular character in the updated version of the 1986 classic series; and the comedy Poppa’s House, with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr..

NCIS has featured a look at and revealed tidbits about Gibbs’ history with NCIS, as well as shown him and Mike Franks together. What are you hoping to learn now that we’re going to get a deeper look into that time? Let us know in the comments below.