‘Fire Country’ Season 2 Adds Morena Baccarin, Character Could Feature in Potential Spinoff

Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

It sounds like someone’s going to be in trouble with the law in an upcoming episode of Fire Country Season 2.

Morena Baccarin has been cast as Mickey, a Sheriff’s Deputy, Deadline reports. She has 15 years of experience and knows Edgewater and its residents — “this is her town, and she’s fiercely protective of it,” according to the character description.

Baccarin will guest star on Fire Country and could go on to be a series regular in a possible spinoff, if it is ordered by CBS. That episode would determine if the spinoff moves to the next stage of development (which wouldn’t be a pickup). Season 2 premieres on February 16.

This new character is coming onto Fire Country after its first season ended with Bode (Max Thieriot) shocking his friends and family at his parole hearing by taking responsibility for the problems at fire camp, Three Rock, so that his friend Freddy (W. Tre Davis) could get out. Bode’s nemesis Sleeper (Grant Harvey) was the reason his drug test came back positive prior to the hearing, which led to his mom Sharon (Diane Farr) refusing to believe him — or pull strings to get him out of prison, as her husband Vince (Billy Burke) asked her to do at the end of the finale. And speaking of the Leones, we can’t help but be curious about Mickey’s relationship with them, given how long she’s been in town.

This news about this potential Fire Country spinoff comes as CBS already has a few shows lined up for the 2024-2025 season. As announced earlier this month, the network ordered NCIS: Origins, a prequel about young Gibbs as he starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, with Mark Harmon serving as narrator and executive producer, to series and has a Young Sheldon spinoff focusing on Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) in the works.

Also set to be part of the network’s schedule next season are: the Morris Chestnut-led Watson, a modern take of the titular doctor who worked alongside Sherlock Holmes, after the detective’s death; Matlock starring Kathy Bates as the titular character in the update on the 1986 classic series; and the comedy Poppa’s House, with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr..

Fire Country, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 16, 9/8c, CBS