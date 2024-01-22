“Things are just a little bit complicated,” Nell (Gina Rodriguez) says in the promo for Not Dead Yet Season 2, which TV Insider is exclusively revealing.

That’s a bit of an understatement, given that the ABC comedy, returning on Wednesday, February 7, follows her broke and (now once again) single self-described disaster who writes obituaries at her local newspaper alongside her best friend (Hannah Simone‘s Sam) and her nemesis boss (Lauren Ash‘s Lexi). After taking that job, she realized that she can see the dead people she’s writing about, and they offer her life advice — whether she wants it or not.

The promo, which you can watch above, offers a look at Brad Garrett‘s new series regular character, Duncan Rhodes, Lexi’s father and the owner and publisher of the SoCal Independent newspaper (and other successful businesses). He’s described as a total master of the universe and someone with exuberant confident and charisma — but he also doesn’t realizes he’s completely out of touch with how normal people live. No one is comfortable letting him know that or that he’s not a great father, until Nell.

“Who is that with the crumbs?” Duncan asks in the video. “She’s just the obituary writer,” Lexi tells him.

As for Nell and those ghosts — she did think she might be done with them in the Season 1 finale — “I’m getting really tired of listening to dead people,” she admits. She’s especially not going to like the very awkward comment in the elevator at the end. Watch the promo for more, including Duncan’s introduction and a funny moment between him and Lexi.

In addition to Nell thinking the ghosts could be gone, the first season also ended with her realizing she didn’t see a future with her ex-fiancé Phillip (Ed Weeks). Leading up to that was the way he reacted when she told him she’d been talking to dead people and her roommate Edward (Rick Glassman) telling her she wasn’t like herself with Phillip around.

What are you most looking forward to seeing with Garrett joining the ABC comedy? Let us know in the comments section below.

Not Dead Yet, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, February 7, 8:30/7:30c, ABC