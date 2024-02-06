Tyne Daly Hospitalized, Withdraws from Broadway’s ‘Doubt’; Amy Ryan to Take Over

Tyne Daly was hospitalized unexpectedly on Friday, leading her to step down from her lead role in the Broadway revival of Doubt. Amy Ryan will take over the role.

The Roundabout Theatre Company announced this news today without specifying why Daly was hospitalized. However, the company assured that Daly is anticipated to recover fully.

“Ms. Daly was unexpectedly hospitalized on Friday and unfortunately needs to withdraw from the production while she receives medical care; she is thankfully expected to make a full recovery,” the Roundabout Theatre Company states.

“With respect and admiration for Tyne, we wish her the best and a quick recovery,” director Scott Ellis said. “We are grateful that Amy Ryan said yes – in a quick minute – to join our company and take on the role of ‘Sister Aloysius.’ We deeply appreciate Isabel Keating, who remarkably stepped in with a day of rehearsal and allowed us to get the production up on its feet during this first week of performances.”

Ryan will assume the role of Sister Aloysius in the revival of the John Patrick Shanley play. Liev Schreiber co-stars as “Father Flynn,” Quincy Tyler Bernstine as “Mrs. Muller,” and Zoe Kazan as “Sister James.”

Ryan’s debut performance will be on Tuesday, February 13. Until Sunday, February 11, the role will be portrayed by understudy Keating (The Boy From Oz).

The opening night has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 7, one week later than the initially planned February 29 opening (previews commenced on February 3). The limited engagement will run until Sunday, April 14, at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

Ryan, known for her role in The Office, recently appeared in Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid for A24 and received a SAG Award nomination for Only Murders In The Building. She will star in the Apple TV+ limited series Sugar in April and Jon Watts’ upcoming Wolves.

Meanwhile, a six-time Emmy Award winner, Daly starred alongside Sharon Gless in the 1980s cop drama Cagney & Lacey and appeared in the legal drama Judging Amy.