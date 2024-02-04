Grammys 2024: Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)
On February 4, CBS will be the stage for the most significant night in music as the 66th Annual Grammy Awards unfold at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah hosts the event for the third consecutive year and gathers the industry’s leading recording artists, writers, and producers for a night of tributes and show-stopping performances.
Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, U2, and more are set to grace the stage with performances that are bound to make headlines. As with any awards show, the red carpet is also a focal point, showcasing the best looks from the Grammys.
Scroll down to witness the glamour and style on display.
