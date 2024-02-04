Grammys 2024: Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Isaac Rouse
2024 Grammys
John Shearer/Johnny Nunez/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grammy Awards

On February 4, CBS will be the stage for the most significant night in music as the 66th Annual Grammy Awards unfold at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah hosts the event for the third consecutive year and gathers the industry’s leading recording artists, writers, and producers for a night of tributes and show-stopping performances.

Billie EilishBilly JoelDua LipaOlivia RodrigoTravis Scott, U2, and more are set to grace the stage with performances that are bound to make headlines. As with any awards show, the red carpet is also a focal point, showcasing the best looks from the Grammys.

Scroll down to witness the glamour and style on display.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Miley Cyrus

Fantasia Barrino

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Ed Sheeran attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ed Sheeran

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Ed Sheeran and Aaron Dessner attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ed Sheeran and Aaron Dessner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ted Danson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Ted Danson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Big Hit and Hit-Boy attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Big Hit and Hit-Boy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Billie Eilish attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Billie Eilish

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) FINNEAS and Billie Eilish attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) MC Lyte attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

MC Lyte

Ani and Uncle Jumbo

Laverne Cox attends the 66th Grammy Awards
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Laverne Cox

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Shawn Crahan of Slipknot attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Shawn Crahan of Slipknot

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dua Lipa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Lil Mosey attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lil Mosey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Jameela Jamil attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Jameela Jamil

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Kaskade attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kaskade

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Skrillex attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Skrillex

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: DJ Paul attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

DJ Paul

Grammy Awards

