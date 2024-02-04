Dua Lipa performed all-new music in her Grammys 2024 performance.

The pop diva opened up the ceremony with an electrifying mashup of three songs, “Dance the Night,” “Houdini,” and “Training Season” — an all-new track, exciting the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The mashup featured Lipa’s Grammy-nominated song from the Barbie soundtrack (“Dance the Night”), the new single, and “Houdini,” the title track from her upcoming studio album. Lipa took to the stage clad in all black with a crowd of energetic dancers behind her. She climbed a massive scaffolding as she debuted “Training Season.” The cube was moved around the stage by her dancers, providing a fun moment to open up the show.

Fans were delighted to see Lipa open the show, which has also featured performances from Billie Eilish (who with brother Finneas won Best Song Written for Visual Media for Barbie‘s “What Was I Made For” earlier in the night) and SZA, the most-nominated artist of the night. Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs also took to the stage to perform “Fast Car” together.

Check out Lipa’s full performance, plus fan reactions, below.

| @DUALIPA opens the 2024 #GRAMMYs with a medley of “Training Season”, “Dance The Night” and her latest hit “Houdini”! (via:@dualipabrasil)pic.twitter.com/hF6cO7PhQP — Dua Lipa Charts (@ChartsDuaLipa) February 5, 2024

.@DUALIPA debuted her upcoming single “Training Season” while opening the GRAMMYs! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4UihTG0aXP — Warner Records (@warnerrecords) February 5, 2024

dua lipa is truly the best pop girl we had in recent years… never misses pic.twitter.com/mZjJPE2tnl — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) February 5, 2024

DUA LIPA IS AN OUTER BODY EXPERIENCE OMFGGGGGG #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dMDtbsFLOj — ً (@addictionlipa) February 5, 2024

Dua Lipa at the grammy’s that’s it pic.twitter.com/5FZjUc4Xkv — fab (@sugaboow) February 5, 2024

Dua lipa ! Are you kidding me ! This part gave me goosebumps! #GRAMMYs #DuaLipa pic.twitter.com/lLMM2YeXGw — britney spears #1 fan !! (@britneysgymnast) February 5, 2024

Houdini will mark Lipa’s first studio album since 2020’s Future Nostalgia, which won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammys. The star also performed a mashup of songs from that album at that ceremony.

As for what to expect from the new album, Lipa told Rolling Stone, “This record feels a bit more raw. I want to capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun and just letting things happen, whether it’s good or bad. You can’t change it. You just have to roll with the punches of whatever’s happening in your life.”

Among the winners so far are Miley Cyrus for “Flowers” (her first-ever Grammy win), Karol G, Boygenius, Paramore, Lainey Wilson, Killer Mike, and more.