NASCAR Schedule 2024: Cup Series, Xfinity Series & Camping World Truck Series

The roar of NASCAR engines in the sunny climes of Southern California and Florida does wonders for chasing away the winter blues.

Cup Series teams start their preseason tune-ups at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (Sunday, February 4, Fox). In its third year, this 150-lap exhibition event lets teams get warmed up on a temporary, quarter-mile asphalt track built inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s Clash, edging Austin Dillon by .786 seconds in a hard-nosed race full of bumps and spins.

Then it’s off to Daytona International Speedway to gear up for the Great American Race, with the two Bluegreen Vacation Duels qualifying races taking place in primetime Thursday, February 15, on FS1.

The weekend at Daytona February 16-18 features the Craftsman Truck Series race Friday (FS1), the Xfinity Series race Saturday (FS1) and the 65th running of the Cup Series Daytona 500 on Sunday (Fox). Reigning season champion Ryan Blaney looks to pick up where he left off, while Ricky Stenhouse Jr. aims to become only the fifth driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s (Denny Hamlin last did it in 2019-20).

Highlights for the 2024 Cup Series schedule include a return to concrete for the Food City 500 spring race at Bristol (March 17, Fox) after three years racing on a dirt track. North Carolina’s North Wilkesboro Speedway hosts the All-Star Race for the second straight year (May 19, FS1).

The Cup Series holds its first ever race at Iowa Speedway for the Iowa Corn 350 (June 16, USA Network). After a rain-soaked inaugural race, NASCAR returns to the streets of downtown Chicago for the Grant Park 165 (July 7, NBC). The Brickyard 400 goes back to the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 21, NBC), and the playoffs Round of 16 begins at the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (Sept. 8, USA Network).

2024 NASCAR RACING TV SCHEDULES

All times Eastern/Central. Schedules subject to change.

NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time

Feb. 4: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum/Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Fox, 8/7c

Feb. 15: Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 7/6c

Feb. 18: Daytona 500/Daytona International Speedway, Fox, 2:30/1:30c

Feb. 25: Ambetter Health 400/Atlanta Motor Speedway, Fox, 3/2c

March 3: Pennzoil 400/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Fox, 3:30/2:30c

March 10: Shriners Children’s 500/Phoenix Raceway, Fox, 3:30/2:30c

March 17: Food City 500/Bristol Motor Speedway, Fox, 3:30/2:30c

March 24: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix/Circuit of the Americas, Fox, 3:30/2:30c

March 31: Toyota Owners 400/Richmond Raceway, Fox, 7/6c

April 7: NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 3/2c

April 14: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 3:30/2:30c

April 21: GEICO 500/Talladega Superspeedway, Fox, 3/2c

April 28: Würth 400/Dover Motor Speedway, FS1, 2/1c

May 5: AdventHealth 400/Kansas Speedway, FS1, 3/2c

May 12: Goodyear 400/Darlington Raceway, FS1, 3/2c

May 19: All-Star Open/North Wilkesboro Speedway, FS1, 6/5c

May 19: All-Star Race/North Wilkesboro Speedway, FS1, 8/7c

May 26: Coca-Cola 600/Charlotte Motor Speedway, Fox, 6/5c

June 2: Enjoy Illinois 300/World Wide Technology Raceway, FS1, 3:30/2:30c

June 9: Toyota/Save Mart 350/Sonoma Raceway, Fox, 3:30/2:30c

June 16: Iowa Corn 350/Iowa Speedway, USA Network, 7/6c

June 23: NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire/New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA Network, 2:30/1:30c

June 30: Ally 400/Nashville Superspeedway, NBC, 3:30/2:30c

July 7: Grant Park 165/Chicago Street Race, NBC, 4:30/3:30c

July 14: HighPoint.com 400/Pocono Raceway, USA Network, 2:30/1:30c

July 21: Brickyard 400/Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC, 2:30/1:30c

Aug. 11: Cook Out 400/Richmond Raceway, USA Network, 6/5c

Aug. 18: FireKeepers Casino 400/Michigan International Speedway, USA Network, 2:30/1:30c

Aug. 24: Coke Zero Sugar 400/Daytona International Speedway, NBC, 7:30/6:30c

Sept. 1: Cook Out Southern 500/Darlington Raceway, USA Network, 6/5c

Playoffs

Round of 16

Sept. 8: Quaker State 400/Atlanta Motor Speedway, USA Network, 3/2c

Sept. 15: Go Bowling at the Glen/Watkins Glen International, USA Network, 3/2c

Sept. 21: Bass Pro Shops Night Race/Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network, 7:30/6:30c

Round of 12

Sept. 29: Hollywood Casino 400/Kansas Speedway, USA Network, 3/2c

Oct. 6: YellaWood 500/Talladega Superspeedway, NBC, 2/1c

Oct. 13: Bank of America ROVAL 400/Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 2/1c

Round of 8

Oct. 20: South Point 400/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBC, 2:30/1:30c

Oct. 27: NASCAR Cup Series at Homestead-Miami/Homestead-Miami Speedway, NBC, 2:30/1:30c

Nov. 3: Xfinity 500/Martinsville Speedway, NBC, 2/1c

Championship 4

Nov. 10: NASCAR Cup Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway, NBC, 3/2c

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time

Feb. 17: United Rentals 300/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 5/4c

Feb. 24: RAPTOR King of Tough 250/Atlanta Motor Speedway, FS1, 5/4c

March 2: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1, 5/4c

March 9: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix/Phoenix Raceway, FS1, 4:30/3:30c

March 23: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas/Circuit of the Americas, FS1, 5/4c

March 30: ToyotaCare 250/Richmond Raceway, FS1, 1:30/12:30c

April 6: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 7:30/6:30c

April 13: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 1:30/12:30c

April 20: Ag-Pro 300/Talladega Superspeedway, Fox, 4/3c

April 27: A-GAME 200/Dover Motor Speedway, FS1, 1:30/12:30c

May 11: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington/Darlington Raceway, FS1, 1:30/12:30c

May 25: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte/Charlotte Motor Speedway, Fox, 1/noon c

June 1: Pacific Office Automation 147/Portland International Raceway, FS1, 4:30/3:30c

June 8: Sonoma 250/Sonoma Raceway, FS1, 8/7c

June 15: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Iowa/Iowa Speedway, USA Network, 3:30/2:30c

June 22: NASCAR Xfinity Series at New Hampshire/New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA Network, 3:30/2:30c

June 29: Tennessee Lottery 250/Nashville Superspeedway, USA Network, 5/4c

July 6: The Loop 110/Chicago Street Race, NBC, 2:30/1:30c

July 13: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Pocono/Pocono Raceway, USA Network, 3/2c

July 20: Pennzoil 250/Indianapolis Motor Speedway, USA Network, 3:30/2:30c

Aug. 17: Cabo Wabo 250/Michigan International Speedway, USA Network, 3:30/2:30c

Aug. 23: Wawa 250/Daytona International Speedway, USA Network, 7:30/6:30c

Aug. 31: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200/Darlington Raceway, USA Network, 3:30/2:30c

Sept. 7: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta/Atlanta Motor Speedway, USA Network, 3/2c

Sept. 14: Shriners Children’s 200 at the Glen/Watkins Glen International, USA Network, 3/2c

Sept. 20: Food City 300/Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network, 7:30/6:30c

Playoffs

Round of 12

Sept. 28: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Kansas/Kansas Speedway, USA Network, 3:30/2:30c

Oct. 5: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega/Talladega Superspeedway, NBC, 3:30/2:30c

Oct. 12: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Charlotte Road Course/Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, USA Network, 3:30/2:30c

Round of 8

Oct. 19: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBC, 3/2c

Oct. 26: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Homestead-Miami/Homestead-Miami Speedway, NBC, 3/2c

Nov. 2: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville/Martinsville Speedway, USA Network, 3/2c

Championship 4

Nov. 9: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway, USA Network, 6/5c

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date/Race/Track/TV Network/Time

Feb. 16: Fresh From Florida 250/Daytona International Speedway, FS1, 7:30/6:30c

Feb. 24: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Atlanta/Atlanta Motor Speedway, FS1, 2/1c

March 1: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, FS1, 9/8c

March 16: Weather Guard Truck Race/Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1, 8/7c

March 23: XPEL 225/Circuit of the Americas, FS1, 1:30/12:30c

April 5: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Martinsville/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 7:30/6:30c

April 12: SpeedyCash.com 250/Texas Motor Speedway, FS1, 8:30/7:30c

May 4: Heart of America 200/Kansas Speedway, FS1, 8/7c

May 10: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Darlington/Darlington Raceway, FS1, 7:30/6:30c

May 18: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at North Wilkesboro/North Wilkesboro Speedway, FS1, 1:30/12:30c

May 24: North Carolina Education Lottery 200/Charlotte Motor Speedway, FS1, 8:30/7:30c

June 1: Toyota 200/World Wide Technology Raceway, Fox, 1:30/12:30c

June 28: Rackley Roofing 200/Nashville Superspeedway, FS1, TBA

July 12: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Pocono/Pocono Raceway, FS1, 5:30/4:30c

July 19: TSport 200/Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, FS1, 8:30/7:30c

Aug. 10: Worldwide Express 250/Richmond Raceway, FS1, 7:30/6:30c

Playoffs

Round of 10

Aug. 25: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Milwaukee Mile/Milwaukee Mile Speedway, FS1, 4/3c

Sept. 19: UNOH 200/Bristol Motor Speedway, FS1, 8/7c

Sept. 27: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Kansas/Kansas Speedway, FS1, 8:30/7:30c

Round of 8

Oct. 4: Love’s RV Stop 250/Talladega Superspeedway, FS1, 5/4c

Oct. 26: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Homestead-Miami/Homestead-Miami Speedway, FS1, Noon/11a c

Nov. 1: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Martinsville/Martinsville Speedway, FS1, 6/5c

Championship 4

Nov. 8: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway, FS1, 8/7c