'Only Murders in the Building': 8 Iconic New York City Locations Seen in the Show

Zoe Woolrich
Comments
Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez
Only Murders in the Building

Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, 30 Rock, and Friends — New York City has been the backdrop for some of the most notable shows in television history. Only Murders in the Building, starring Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez has been a recent addition to this iconic list. Over the past three seasons, this unlikely trio has been tasked with solving one mystery after another with the entirety of the city at their disposal.

After a recent announcement that Only Murders will start filming in Los Angeles, here is a look back at all the landmarks viewers have grown to love:

Only Murders in the Building, James Caverly and Selena Gomez
Coney Island

After witnessing Mabel get assaulted on the train and finding a security badge to Coney Island that the assailant dropped during his quick exit, this unlikely duo — Theo Dimas (James Caverly) and Mabel take a trip to track down glitter guy and get back a very important piece of evidence. But they can’t leave without playing at least one game, stopping for a quick round of whack-a-mole.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 1 Episode 1
The Arconia

The home to the stars, this fictional luxury condominium located on the Upper West Side known as The Belnord or on the show, The Arconia, sets the stage for some of the show’s biggest moments. While the interior sequences are shot on a sound stage, the buildings beautiful exterior has been featured throughout the series. From when a group of amateur crime-solvers gathered in the buildings courtyard hoping to get the trios attention (season 1, episode 8), to the flashbacks of little Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) running around the fountain, ties between the characters and the building they live in run deep — The Arconia will be missed.

Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin and Martin Short
The Pickle Diner

Located on the Upper East Side, not as near to the Arconia as the show says is the Pickle Diner, also known as the Mansion Restaurant for local residents. A favorite spot for many Arconia residents, and almost most notably where Oliver (Martin Short) gets most of his dips, viewers learn that Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) frequented the spot prior to her death and may even be a crucial piece in solving this whodunit.

Only Murders in the Building, Amy Ryan
Lincoln Center

In season one, Charles goes to see his at the time girlfriend Jan Bellows (Amy Ryan) perform at Lincoln Center. Jan tells Charles she has a big solo as first chair, only for him to find out that she was lying to him the whole time. But even Charles’ anxiety induced nose bleed can’t take away from the beauty that is Alice Tully hall.

Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short
Supreme Court of The State of New York

In episode one of season 2, Mabel, Charles and Oliver are taken in to questioning in no other than the Supreme Court of the State of New York. Or so the sign says. While the Supreme Court of New York State is in Foley Square right next to City Hall on the Lower East Side, this scene was filmed at Court Square in Long Island City. Luckily, the three are released due to a lack of evidence and are free to return home.

Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez
Broadway

Mabel is introduced to viewers on a casually stroll through Broadway, one of the most highlighted avenues in Manhattan. Strutting down the street with her head held up high in her bright ensemble, Mabel is clearly a real New Yorker. As the cameras follow her down the avenue be sure to check out all the small businesses in the area.

Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin
The Goosebury

Season 3 of Only Murders in The Building takes a more musical turn — Oliver is putting on a play and who else to play the lead but Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), not his best friend and Broadway aficionado Charles, of course. The play is held in The Goosebury Theater, also known as The United Palace Theater located in Washington Heights. It’s gorgeous architecture and rich history, makes for the perfect location for “Death Razzle Dazzle,” the name of Oliver’s play turned musical following the shocking and two-part death of the shows star.

Only Murders in the Building, Steve Martin and Martin Short
The Rockaways

On a mission to find Tim’s killer, Charles and Oliver decide to meet Mabel and Oscar Torres (Aaron Dominguez) at her brother’s tattoo shop located on Shore Road, Bayport. On the drive to Long Island the two cross Central Park, travel up to the Upper East Side, and head on to FDR Drive to cross the George Washington Bridge. In true New Yorker fashion, the two bounce Long Island jokes and accents back and forth as they make their way to the shop. After the grand tour of Manhattan, the two eventually get to their destination, which was actually filmed in the Rockaways in Queens.

