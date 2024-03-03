‘Only Murders in the Building’: 8 Iconic New York City Locations Seen in the Show

Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, 30 Rock, and Friends — New York City has been the backdrop for some of the most notable shows in television history. Only Murders in the Building, starring Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez has been a recent addition to this iconic list. Over the past three seasons, this unlikely trio has been tasked with solving one mystery after another with the entirety of the city at their disposal.

After a recent announcement that Only Murders will start filming in Los Angeles, here is a look back at all the landmarks viewers have grown to love:

Only Murders in the Building, Hulu