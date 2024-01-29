Remembering ‘The Greatest Night in Pop,’ ‘Irrational’ Returns, Rosario Dawson’s ‘Celebrity IOU’

A music documentary relives the all-star recording nearly 40 years ago of “We Are the World.” NBC’s The Irrational returns to finish its first season. Ahsoka’s Rosario Dawson plays real-life superhero for a friend on Celebrity IOU.

Courtesy of Netflix

The Greatest Night in Pop

Special

Everyone who was anyone in the music business, from Diana Ross and Tina Turner to Billy Joel and Bob Dylan, convened in a recording studio on the hectic night of Jan. 25, 1985, to perform “We Are the World,” an anthem to raise money for African famine relief. A documentary relives that memorable night, with Lionel Richie (who co-wrote the song with Michael Jackson) among the many participants recalling the chaos and the fellowship, a who’s-who including Bruce Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, Smokey Robinson, Kenny Loggins, Dionne Warwick, Huey Lewis and so many more.

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

The Irrational

10/9c

Jesse L. Martin returns as behavioral science expert and Professor Alec Mercer as the crime drama returns to finish out its first season, already renewed for a second. In the opener, Alec investigates an arson, with a young burn victim triggering his own past trauma. Elsewhere, his grad-student assistants Phoebe (Molly Kunz) and Rizwan (Arash DeMaxi) compete for a research grant.

HGTV

Celebrity IOU

8/7c

The feel-good renovation series features Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson doing right by someone who has been a special person in her life since she was 19. With the help of Jonathan and Drew Scott, she plans a surprise upgrade of his unique home.

TMZ Investigates

Special 9/8c

TMZ didn’t exist in the 1980s, but would have had a field day with the sensational 1982 murder of rising star Dominique Dunne (Poltergeist) and the ensuing controversial trial of her ex-boyfriend John Thomas Sweeney. Her killer’s conviction of manslaughter, not murder, was met with protests and a published journal by her father, journalist-author Dominick Dunne.

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League (8/7c, NBC): The semi-finals get underway, with two of the remaining acts receiving Golden Buzzers and moving on to the finals. A third act will be chosen by audience vote.

The Bachelor (8/7c, ABC): It’s a busy episode for Joey, who goes on the first group date and the first one-on-one.

Yellowstone (9/8c and 10/9c, CBS): The final episodes of Season 3 end on an explosive cliffhanger.