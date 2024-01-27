‘Killing It’: Craig Robinson Was Glad to Say Goodbye to Snakes—and Preferred Season 2’s Alligator (VIDEO)

For the past two years, Peacock has been home to Killing It, one of the top sleeper comedies of the Streaming Overload Era (So many shows! So many outlets!). And it’s time you got hip to it. Created by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, who previously cracked us up with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, this offbeat little gem is weird, smart and funny AF. It also has a heart as big as star Craig Robinson‘s smile when he talks about it with us in this recent chat.

Robinson stars as Craig Foster, an aspiring entrepreneur who, in the first season, entered a python-hunting competition to cull the invasive snakes from the Florida Everglades (it’s a real thing!). Hoping to score the seed money for his ultimate dream of getting into the saw-palmetto supplement industry, Craig wound up partnering with a daffy competitor named Jillian Gloop (Aussie scene-stealer Claudia O’Doherty) and wading into some less-than-legal situations.

In Season 2, which dropped during the actors’ and writers’ strikes of 2023, Craig and Jillian faced even crazier circumstances despite what initially looked like the beginning of their Great American success story. “He won the contest last year that got him the 20 grand so he could start his saw palmetto farm,” recaps Robinson. “So everything starts out nice and peachy…and then all chaos breaks loose.”

And while Robinson and O’Doherty’s perfectly calibrated comedic chemistry is in full force, thankfully, their slithering costars of Season 1 are history. “I didn’t want to work with snakes anymore,” the actor confesses. “Or be in a swamp.” Instead, there is a methed-out family of backwoods farmers and a flatulent alligator to deal with — which, Robinson laughs, was a step up. “That [gator] was maybe even more terrifying, but there was only one of them.”

Watch the full video interview above for more.

Killing It, Streaming now, Peacock

