Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is bringing the 2023 SCAD TVfest to Atlanta in February, and Craig Robinson, and Wes Bentley will be joining Sarah Michelle Gellar and more stars to share insight and stories on all things television with SCAD students.

As TV Insider revealed on January 23, Gellar will be honored with the Icon Award at the annual event.

“This year, Buffy, Darryl, and Jamie Dutton star in the greatest show about television: SCAD TVfest!” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace as the lineup for this year’s event was revealed on Friday, January 27.

“That’s right, America’s teenage scream-queen of the 90’s (THE Sarah Michelle Gellar!), everyone’s favorite warehouse manager (THE Craig Robinson!), and star of TV’s steamiest series (THE Wes Bentley of Yellowstone!) will appear live and in person to share their TV secrets with SCAD students,” she continued.

Wallace added: “We’ve planned truly the most epic TVfest in SCAD history for our Bees: pitches, panels, and premieres galore, where SCAD students’ TV dreams become professional realities.”

The event takes place from February 9 through February 11 and showcases many exciting programs from the networks and streamers. American Born Chinese, Fear the Walking Dead, Gotham Knights, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, True Lies, Not Dead Yet, and grown-ish are just some of the shows that will be highlighted.

Notable guests include current Bachelor Zach Shallcross, Reservation Dogs director Sterlin Harjo (who will receive the Variety Showrunner Award) and actor Paulina Alexis, Accused stars Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport, and Reid Miller, Wu-Tang: An American Saga executive producers RZA and Alex Tse, and many more.

Gellar will be on hand to talk about her new Paramount+ show Wolf Pack, alongside actor Rodrigo Santoro and executive producer Jeff Davis. The Buffy star will also receive the Icon Award.

Robinson is to be awarded the Spotlight Award and will also hold a talk on his Peacock show Killing It with actors Claudia O’Doherty and Rell Battle and showrunner Luke Del Tredici.

Meanwhile, Bentley will talk about all things Yellowstone before receiving the Virtuoso Award.

“It’s a thrill to be back on the ground in Atlanta for this year’s SCAD TVfest. There is nothing better than seeing our students interacting with some of the top people in television, including talent, showrunners, executives, and more,” said SCAD TVfest Executive Director Christina Routhier.

There will also be several panels and workshops on writing, pitching, casting, and more. You can check out the full schedule of events at scadtvfest.com.