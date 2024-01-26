Kate Hudson to Star in New Mindy Kaling Comedy Series on Netflix

Mindy Kaling is lining up her next Netflix project following the fourth and final season of the comedy Never Have I Ever, and she’s teaming up with Kate Hudson who is set to headline the yet-to-be-titled project. The comedy will be executive-produced by both Hudson and Kaling.

Hudson will star as Isla Gordon, who is the only sister in a family of competitive brothers and has been overlooked and underappreciated her whole life. But when she’s unexpectedly appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, their storied professional basketball franchise, Isla will finally have the chance to prove she deserves to be part of the family business as much as everyone else.

Viewers will follow along as Isla works to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the sports community, that she is the right choice for the job in the male-dominated world of sports.

The series will be led by showrunner David Stassen who previously teamed with Kaling on The Mindy Project. Together, Stassen and Kaling will serve as writers with Ike Barinholtz who is also executive producing. The 10-episode comedy will also be executive produced by Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss, and Linda Rambis, with Jordan Rambis serving as a producer.

The series is being produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling is currently under an overall deal.

This series is Hudson’s latest TV project since teaming up with Octavia Spencer for Apple TV+‘s Truth Be Told. Among one of Hudson’s most recent credits was Rian Johnson‘s 2022 Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in which she featured alongside Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, and many more. She’s a one-time Oscar-nominated actress, receiving the nod for her role in 2001’s Almost Famous.

Stay tuned for more on the upcoming project from Kaling and starring Hudson as the comedy continues to take shape at Netflix.

Untitled Mindy Kaling Comedy, TBA, Netflix