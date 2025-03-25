[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Running Point Season 1.]

Running Point easily won over audiences to the point that Netflix is giving it a second season, but what could possibly be in store for Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) and crew as they attempt to steer the L.A. Waves towards victory?

“We really wanted to end the season with just a big bunch of meatballs. You know what I mean?” cocreator Ike Barinholtz tells TV Insider. The “meatballs” he’s referring to are the various cliffhangers set up in the Season 1 finale’s final moments, including Isla’s kiss with Waves coach, Jay Brown (Jay Ellis), her uncertain relationship with former fiancé Lev (Max Greenfield), and the return of her brother Cam (Justin Theroux) who appointed her as CEO amid controversy. Not to mention the Waves’ big loss in the finals.

“There’s Lev and there’s Jay, and there’s Cam and the team, and internally — me and Mindy [Kaling] and Dave [Stassen] — when we were breaking that, we talked about all the possibilities of where this could go. And the answer is you’ll have to wait until Season 2,” Barinholtz teases. “We purposely, by design, wanted to break up Isla’s world, and throw her into a maelstrom of work stress, romance stress, family stress. And we think that will make people more excited to see the continued stories of the Gordon family.”

“Yeah, it’s kind of like that board game, Chutes and Ladders,” Stassen chimes in. “Isla almost gets all the way to the top at the end of the season. And then she just looks like she’s sliding all the way back down in every part of her life.”

While Barinholtz and Stassen couldn’t divulge any specific plans, we couldn’t help but ask Barinholtz if he’ll try and get the Gordon family onto Jeopardy! since he’s a former player himself. “Yes, we have to put Ness (Scott MacArthur) on Jeopardy! and he strangely does very well or something like that,” he says jokingly.

For Hudson, she hopes “it gets challenging” for Isla and her older brother. “I hope there’s some good headbutting that goes on between them. And I also hope that she focuses more on what she wants in relationships,” the star reveals. What that may look like, only time will tell, but Hudson hopes Isla “gets a little more introspective.”

Meanwhile, Hudson’s costar, and onscreen colleague and friend, Brenda Song, hopes to see her character Ali “let go a little bit,” noting that she feels like, “I’m waiting for Ali to snap.”

As for Ellis, who shared a surprise kiss with Hudson’s Isla in the finale, he’s rooting for happiness above all else. “You want Isla to be happy, you want Jay to be happy, and you want these guys and their relationships to be happy,” he says, pointing to MacArthur and Drew Tarver, who plays Gordon sibling Sandy. “You want this team to win… but at the same time, that would not be fun to watch. So it has to be messy and sloppy and a little heartbreaking so we can laugh at it,” Ellis clarifies.

For Tarver, whose uptight Sandy nearly lost his love, Charlie (Scott Evans), he’s hoping to see his character “let go” and “have a little bit more fun.” Additionally, Tarver says, “Selfishly, I want him to be underestimated.” And McArthur’s wish is a bit more tangible in the sense that he envisions his Gordon sibling, Ness, with a four-legged companion. “For some reason, it just keeps playing in my head that he would get a dog that would bite everybody in the office,” McArthur says.

We wouldn’t hate to see such a funny situation unfold. For now, we’ll just have to speculate alongside the stars about which storylines will be explored. Let us know what you hope to see in the second season of Running Point in the comments section below, and stay tuned for updates on the series’ return.

Running Point, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix