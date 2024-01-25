The story of Belgravia continues in Belgravia: The Next Chapter. The sequel series, which debuted on January 14 on MGM+, is set 30 years after the events of the original limited series created by Julian Fellowes, and it stars Benjamin Wainwright as the grown Frederick Trenchard, Harriet Slater as Clara Dunn, Toby Regbo as Reverend James Trenchard (Frederick’s younger brother), and Hannah Onslow as Emily Dunn, Harriet’s sister.

The Reverend pays a visit to the Dunn household in the TV Insider exclusive clip from Belgravia: The Next Chapter Episode 3, coming out on Sunday, January 28 at 9/8c on MGM+. In it, the grieving widow Mrs. Dunn (Sophie Thompson) takes a special interest in who James will marry, embarrassing her daughter in front of her crush. But here’s the kicker: Emily doesn’t trust her sister, Clara’s, relationship with Frederick Trenchard, but she has no idea that James is Frederick’s brother.

“I must say, Reverend, your name is mentioned on almost a daily basis,” Mrs. Dunn says in the clip. The embarrassed Emily replies, “Mother exaggerates,” to which James responds: “Well, I’m glad to hear I’ve achieved a degree of notoriety.”

The Reverend called upon the family to express his hopes that Mrs. Dunn would come to church soon. The charming and quirky Mrs. Dunn then opens up about the struggles she is experiencing after a move before furthering Emily’s embarrassment by prying about James’ romantic life.

“Oh, I should have thought you would be” [married], she says. “You are extremely handsome!” Emily’s attempts to stop the line of questioning fail. James dodges the question and says, “I’m so absorbed in my ministry, and my parish ladies couldn’t be more helpful.”

Despite Mrs. Dunn’s undesirable methods, it seems she and her daughter both want the same outcome: for Emily to wind up with the reverend! But does James reciprocate the feelings? What will happen when she learns of James’ family ties? Find out as Belgravia: The Next Chapter unfolds.

