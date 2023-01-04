Everything to Know About MGM+, Epix’s Upcoming Rebrand

The new year marks a major change for MGM’s Epix. Starting in January 2023, the network is changing its name to MGM+. Both its linear TV network and its streaming service, Epix Now (which carries the same catalogue as its parent network), will get the new title. Will the rebranding usher in other new changes? Here’s everything we know.

When is Epix changing to MGM+?

Epix has been Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s (MGM) TV and streaming home. The premium and commercial-free linear and streaming service houses MGM titles, plus original series like Forest Whitaker‘s Godfather of Harlem, Western adventure series Billy the Kid, the War of the Worlds drama series, sci-fi horror series FROM, and more. Epix’s name change debuts in conjunction with the Season 3 premiere of Godfather of Harlem on January 15. (TV Insider exclusively debuted the Season 3 trailer. Check it out here.)

EPIX is becoming MGM+ MGM+ has acclaimed originals like Godfather of Harlem and FROM and iconic Hollywood blockbusters from James Bond to Creed. This is television for movie lovers! As an EPIX subscriber, you’ll automatically be signed up for MGM+ 1.15.23 #mgmplus pic.twitter.com/d5347by8d0 — MGM+ (@MGMplus) September 28, 2022

Season 2 of the gangster drama broke records for Epix viewership across its various digital channels, so it makes sense MGM+ would throw its weight behind the star-studded series as a means of publicizing the rebranding.

The series will be available to watch on the cable network and streaming platform. It stars Whitaker, Michael Raymond James, Giancarlo Esposito, and more, with a cameo from Whoopi Goldberg (reprising her Season 1 role).

Where is MGM+ available?

Per MGM, MGM+ will continue to be available in the United States on Prime Video (Amazon acquired MGM in 2022), cable, telco, satellite, and digital distribution services, as well as the MGM+ app.

What is included on MGM+?

Epix Now already houses MGM hit titles like No Time to Die, House of Gucci, Licorice Pizza, and Cyrano. In addition, MGM+ will have the James Bond franchise at large, the original Rocky movie and its sequels, and the following: Silence of the Lambs, Bull Durham, Platoon, Robocop, Mississippi Burning, The Magnificent Seven, Barbershop, The Pink Panther, In the Heat of the Night, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Thomas Crown Affair.

Additional Epix/MGM+ originals include Rogue Heroes and Belgravia. The platform’s non-scripted series include the Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, Slow Burn, My Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, and more.

Upcoming MGM+ original premieres include docuseries Murf the Surf on February 5 and A Spy Among Friends in the spring. The platform also green-lit two dramas and two unscripted docuseries — Hotel Cocaine, Belgravia: The Next Chapter, Untitled Amityville Murders Docuseries, and San Francisco Sounds (working title) — in September when the rebranding was announced.

MGM+ claims to offer “more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.” Its motto is “MGM is television for movie lovers.”

How much is MGM+?

Currently, an Epix Now subscription costs $5.99 per month (with a seven-day free trial) and $49.99 annually. There are no ads on the service. To get the Epix channel add-on on Prime Video, it costs $5.99 per month on top of the Prime Video subscription price ($14.99 per month).