‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’ Star Russell Tovey Commends Treat Williams’ Final Performance

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans may focus on the falling out between Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) and the women of New York City’s high society, but the FX anthology series is also the late Treat Williams‘ final onscreen role.

The actor, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in June 2023, takes on the part of Bill Paley, husband to Naomi Watts‘ Babe, who was a close confidante of Capote’s until a fateful turn of events puts them on opposing sides in Ryan Murphy‘s series.

Bill Paley is best known for his contributions to media, particularly as the former executive responsible for building CBS from a small radio network into one of the leading radio and television networks in the United States. But he was also known for his extramarital dalliances, an aspect of his life that is incorporated into the show.

When TV Insider caught up with series star Russell Tovey who plays banker John O’Shea, at the red carpet premiere, the actor couldn’t help but commend Williams’ final performance, lauding the performer’s portrayal of Paley.

“Treat Williams, it’s so horrific that he’s not here,” Tovey lamented. “It’s such an absolute tragedy. And what he does with the character is so beautiful.”

Regarding Bill as a person, Tovey admitted, “I think in real life, Bill Paley wasn’t that nice of a guy from what I’ve read.” But despite the pitfalls of the real-life inspiration behind the character, Tovey says of Williams, “I think he plays him so he’s not a bad person… You have empathy for him.”

See Williams’ final performance and Tovey’s compelling portrayal when Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans arrives on FX this winter, and stay tuned for more on the series leading up to its premiere.

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, Premieres Wednesday, January 31, 10pm ET/PT, FX (next day on Hulu)