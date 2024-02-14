‘Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans’ & The Story Behind Its Star-Studded Casting

When it comes to Ryan Murphy productions, you can always count on a glitzy cast, but the ensemble for Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans are especially so.

But how did it all come together? “The process is sort of your map to creating this tapestry,” casting director Alexa L. Fogel tells TV Insider. “Ryan’s really good at casting. I think he’s very good at figuring out which projects he and I are good at doing together, what interests us together, and what kinds of things we excel at. And I think he’s been right every time.”

Fogel has previously teamed with Murphy for Pose, The Prom, and The Politician, but this is her first time working on a season of Feud. One of the aspects of Capote Vs. The Swans that particularly appealed to Fogel was the fact that “this is a very East Coast story from a very particular age. I also came out of the theater and was thrilled to be able to work with Gus [Van Sant], and Robbie (Jon Robin Baitz) and I have so many people in common. So there’s a lot of synergy there.”

It is with that synergy and process that Fogel was able to bring together such a fantastic ensemble for Murphy’s latest chapter of Feud. Below, she breaks down some key stories behind the casting choices made.

Naomi Watts Was a Lock-In

According to Fogel, Naomi Watts, who plays Baby Paley in the series, “was set” from the beginning. “Everything else is a conversation or auditions.” But not for the other Swans, who Fogel says didn’t audition for obvious reasons. “Everything else is having a conversation about a few people or [Ryan will] say to me early on, ‘I’m thinking about this. What do you think?’ It’s a collaboration,” Fogel muses.

Why Tom Hollander Was the Right Pick for Capote

“I was familiar with so much of his stage work and his film work and his television work, he can do anything. And I was confident about that,” Fogel says of Tom Hollander, who plays the prolific writer. “And I think that Ryan just needed to believe that he could get that vocal quality,” she adds. For anyone who has tuned in, it’s easy to hear just how much Hollander has transformed into Capote, which Fogel credits with his work alongside dialect coach Jerome Butler.

“I’m really confident that actors that have that kind of engine — if you give them the time to work on it — can get there…” In the end, Fogel was extremely satisfied with the results of Hollander’s casting and performance. “He’s incredible.”

Essence Over Looks

Regarding likeness to the real-life people these actors are portraying, Fogel says, “it’s about the essence of the character. It’s about bringing what is fundamental, what is essential about authentically portraying that character if it’s such a historical icon, and it’s about bringing forth the writing in a true way.” In other words, it’s always substance over style, but it doesn’t hurt that many of the performers resemble their real-life counterparts; it’s just not a particular requirement for Fogel’s casting.

Jessica Lange’s Pivotal Part

A consistent collaborator of Murphy’s, Jessica Lange steps into the role of Capote’s mother. But her casting wasn’t particularly publicized ahead of the premiere, making it a fun surprise. “That’s always going to be a decision that Ryan makes,” Fogel notes of the choice to cast Lange. “I think it evolved as we were going along.” Until Murphy and the writing team decided how important the role would be, “once they understood how fundamental that relationship was going to be throughout,” Fogel says, that’s when Lange was considered. “I think it became clear that it would be up to her level. I think those scenes between them just are extraordinary.”

The Most Challenging Role to Cast



For Fogel, not all casting came so easily, particularly when it came to finding the right fit for Bill Paley, who she remarks was “such a notable media tycoon and so well known.” Fogel, who moved to New York in the early ’80s, noted that she arrived during a time not long after Paley and the Swans’ height of power.

“I really had to my thinking cap on,” she says of the process for finding the right Bill Paley. Ultimately, it was the late Treat Williams who snagged the role in which he shines. “It’s heartbreaking that this was his last performance,” Fogel remarks, but she adds, “I’m so thrilled…. I’ve heard from all of the people who worked with him that he loved playing this role.”

