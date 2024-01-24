‘Married at First Sight’: Michael Gets Ready for His Second Wedding in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Take the Leap For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

Married at First Sight is preparing for a unique first in the January 24 episode, with the Lifetime reality hit hosting a second wedding for jilted groom Michael — and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the events as they unfold.

In a sneak peek clip, above, Michael is supported by Season 17’s other grooms as he prepares to walk down the aisle, hopefully for the last time. As fans who have been tuning in will recall, Michael was left at the altar at the start of the season, never getting to utter the words “I do,” but he’s not letting that bad experience stop him from taking the plunge one more time.

Joining Michael for his big day are Orion and Brennan, who surprise him before the ceremony in the clip. As they walk into the room in which Michael’s getting ready, the groom-to-be turns and asks them if this is a weird perspective, considering they’ve already been through this.

“Are you excited?” Orion asks enthusiastically,

“I am excited,” Michael admits. “I mean, yeah, there’s always an inherent risk, but…”

“You’ve already been through it, man,” Brennan points out.

Even if he’s been through the getting ready process, Michael is still a stranger to marriage and seeks advice from his fellow grooms. “But you guys know how it is. What am I in for? I don’t know what it looks like after the ceremony…”

“Just ride the process, man. Don’t try to fight it,” Brennan responds, adding, “It’s gonna feel like a ton, but just stay true to yourself, man.”

Orion, who hasn’t had the smoothest experience with marriage in Season 17, offered his best words of wisdom, telling Michael, “As long as you’re open, as long as you’re ready for it, I mean, the sky’s the limit, man.”

Will their words be enough to get Michael through the day? Stay tuned to find out as Season 17’s latest episode unfolds.

Married at First Sight, Season 17, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime