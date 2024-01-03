‘Married at First Sight’: Brennan Calls Emily a Red Flag in First Look (VIDEO)

Take the Leap For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

Married at First Sight‘s 17th season on Lifetime continues to throw curveballs as Emily and Brennan discuss their ongoing relationship and its… red flags in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek clip.

While sitting for a meal, the pair reflect on their current situation, having finally moved in together. “I feel like this week couldn’t have gone better,” Emily muses to her new husband. “At least for me,” she clarifies, adding, “I feel like we got into a rhythm.”

But does Brennan feel the same? His response starts out complimentary — “Yeah, you’ve made it a very comfortable place to live, so it’s allowed me to really trust the process and stay moved in” — then Brennan drops a “but,” adding, “I don’t want to sugarcoat it… It’s been a lot of fun and everything, but it has been very tough, at least for me.”

Brennan goes on to clarify, “In the past, I would’ve just ran from a red flag.”

Emily can’t help but ponder his sentiment, quickly asking, “So, I’m a red flag?” Instead of thinking through his response a little bit longer, Brennan quickly answers with, “I mean, yeah.”

He adds more context to his blunt answer, noting, “It’s very uncomfortable to have something and then have it gone and you don’t know why. What I would do in the past is when that would fizzle out, I would just run… Here, I don’t want to do that, and I’ve been trying.”

Needless to say, Brennan’s words certainly impact Emily, who has to consider what this could possibly mean for their future moving forward. She makes her frustrations clearer as the full scene unfolds in the sneak peek, above. Find out what happens when Married at First Sight‘s latest episode arrives on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 17, New Episodes, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime