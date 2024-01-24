Are Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Still Together? Ex-‘GMA3’ Pair Admit to Rough Patch on Podcast

Former Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have confirmed they’re still together despite their relationship going through some rough patches as of late.

The couple, who were fired from GMA in 2022 after reports of their affair became public, have shared a joint video on Instagram to address their relationship status. This comes after a tense episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., where the pair spoke openly about their issues.

“We just wanted to check in and let you know that, despite what you’ve been hearing, we are still together,” Holmes said in the video, which sees him and Robach walking arm-in-arm through New York City.

He continued, “We’re hearing from a lot of you all on our latest episode of the podcast. It was something we really struggled and debated about whether or not we should even put out there — but at this point, I’m glad we did.”

Robach agreed, explaining, “Our larger goal in putting out our latest episode was to show that, yes, we like to show pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to transparent we wanted to show all the sides of us and I would say most relationships.”

“So we hope that all you get something out of it and we hope you keep coming back,” she added.

The questions about the couple’s relationship stemmed from the latest episode of their joint podcast, in which a heated discussion took place over their communication issues.

Robach confronted Holmes about not opening up to her and being “moody” during his “really bad days,” telling him, “What I’d love for you to do is to confide in me, to lean on me, to share with me so that we’re a part of the solution together.” (per People)

Holmes explained himself, noting that Robach “won’t like” his answer. He said, “Because when things get that kind of bad, and I’m that kind of focused or that kind of quiet, the last thing in that moment I want to do is to tell you what I need. That is how I feel, and that is the truth. Not that I think it’s your responsibility. Well, you should just know.”

It’s been over a year since Robach and Holmes were dropped from GMA after reports surfaced claiming the pair were involved in an adulterous affair. The couple later shared they were both in the middle of divorces when they started their relationship.

Speaking on the podcast about the careers that were “unfairly taken” from them, a tearful Robach told Holmes, “Love is a choice, I believe, and I have chosen to love you.”