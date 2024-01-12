‘Fire Country’ Sneak Peek Reveals Time Jump: How Long Has Bode Been in Prison? (VIDEO)

Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

We now have a bit more context for that “I’m where I belong now” from Bode (Max Thieriot) in the Fire Country Season 2 promo.

A sneak peek from the new season (premiering February 16) has been released (via Us Weekly), showing the moments leading up to him saying that — and revealing how long it’s been since he returned to prison! As soon as Bode picks up the phone to talk to them, he reminds his dad, Vince (Billy Burke), “We had a deal. You get to visit, no one else.”

But Manny (Kevin Alejandro), Bode’s former Three Rock captain, doesn’t care and grabs the phone from Vince. “Bode, you make a confession that you and I both know is false, and you rot in here for six months without explaining it. Why? You’re in here doing time for drugs you didn’t even do, man.” But as Bode sees it, “Doesn’t matter what I did or didn’t do. I’m where I belong now.” Watch the video above.

Season 2 kicks off with “Something Coming,” and while in prison, Bode will receive some shocking news. Meanwhile, the Station 42 crew responded to a massive earthquake that rocked Edgewater to its core.

Bode had shocked his friends and family at his parole hearing in the Season 1 finale by (lying and) taking responsibility for drugs at Three Rock. Though Vince asked, Bode’s mom Sharon (Diane Farr) refused to pull strings to get him out of prison. “It was a pretty abrupt turn even to me when I first read it that she just said no, she was just done,” Farr admitted to TV Insider after the finale. But “she’s run out of denial.”

For Vince, on the other hand, according to Burke, “I don’t think it matters whether Bode was lying or not. He wants his son back.” That could explain why we see Vince visiting Bode in this clip.

Fire Country, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 16, 9/8c, CBS