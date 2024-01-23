‘NCIS: Sydney’ and More Finales, ‘Nazi Town, USA,’ Comedy with Kevin James and Jacqueline Novak
The Sydney offshoot of NCIS wraps its first season, along with finales of Celebrity Jeopardy! and ABC’s broadcast of Only Murders in the Building’s first season. PBS’ American Experience relives the rise and fall of a Nazi-sympathizing national movement in the 1930s. For laughs, Kevin James performs stand-up, and Netflix airs Jacqueline Novak’s provocative Get on Your Knees show.
NCIS: Sydney
Words you never want to hear at a child’s birthday party: “The clown made him disappear.” With the regular NCIS shows kept off the air because of the Hollywood guild strikes, the first global spinoff set in scenic Sydney has kept the lights on for the last few months. The first season ends with a crisis for Australian Federal Police liaison J.D. (Todd Lasance), when his 9-year-old son is snatched by a creepy clown at his own birthday celebration. The villain: an international assassin who intends to swap the child for an enigmatic woman currently in NCIS/AFP custody. With FBI agents swooping in to take charge of this “rinky-dink operation,” the team races to resolve the situation first. But not without a season-ending twist.
Celebrity Jeopardy!
While the daily version of the Emmy-winning game show continues its seemingly never-ending Champions Wildcard competition, the prime-time celebrity edition has reached the final game of its second season. The last players standing are CBS Sunday Morning contributor Mo Rocca, Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter and sports commentator Katie Nolan. The winner gets bragging rights and $1 million for the charity of their choice.
Only Murders in the Building
It’s what the non-streamers who’ve been watching the first season of the mystery comedy have been waiting for. The denouement reveals the killer at the Arconia, posing a serious and mortal threat to one of the trio of amateur detectives (Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez). And it’s probably a surprise to no one that this isn’t the last murder with which they’ll be intimately involved. (Seasons 2 and 3 are available for streaming on Hulu.)
American Experience
PBS’ American Experience history series relives a particularly dark chapter of the nation’s past, when a country rocked by the Great Depression in the 1930s proved susceptible to the anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant and fascistic message of the German American Bund, an organization modeled after the rise of Nazism. Holding joint rallies with the Ku Klux Klan, the Bund operated summer camps to indoctrinate children and created a network of storm troopers that marched openly, leading to a 1939 rally in Madison Square Garden that drew 20,000 supporters—and tens of thousands of counter-protestors.
INSIDE TUESDAY TV:
- Kevin James: Irregardless (streaming on Prime Video): In advance of a stand-up comedy tour launching next month, the former King of Queens star regales an audience with a set riffing on marriage, parenting and the universal woes of getting older. Plus, we’ll learn how many tater tots Kevin can stuff in his mouth.
- Get On Your Knees (streaming on Netflix): A very different sort of oral activity inspires Jacqueline Novak’s acclaimed theatrical solo performance, deconstructing sex as part of a philosophical coming-of-age narrative. Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) directs the show’s final performance at New York’s Town Hall.
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (streaming on Disney+): In the first season’s penultimate episode, the young heroes make it to the Underworld in their quest, where they’ll need to bargain with the god of the dead for their safety.
- Father Brown (streaming on BritBox): The 11th season of the 1950s-set light mystery opens with two episodes, including a murder during a spinach-eating competition and a poisoning at a local arts and crafts fair, where Father Brown (Mark Williams) must clear his friend Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson) of suspicion.
- Death and Other Details (streaming on Hulu): Linda Emond (Only Murders in the Building) arrives on the murder yacht as icy Interpol Agent Hilde Eriksen with the intent to take over the case from “world’s greatest detective” Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin).
- La Brea (9/8c, NBC): You might need a flow chart to remember who’s when and where as this time-tripping adventure nears the end of its run. In 2021, Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) works with a pre-sinkhole Sam (Jon Seda) and Gavin (Eoin Macken) to avert disaster, while in 10,000 B.C., Gavin trips on mushrooms in a desperate attempt to glean answers to his wife Eve’s (Natalie Zea) disappearance. Watching La Brea, I know how Gavin feels.
- Frontline: Israel’s Second Front (10/9c, PBS): Correspondent Ramita Naval’s timely report examines rising tensions in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and the subsequent war in Gaza.