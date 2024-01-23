‘NCIS: Sydney’ and More Finales, ‘Nazi Town, USA,’ Comedy with Kevin James and Jacqueline Novak

Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

NCIS: Sydney

Season Finale 8/7c

Words you never want to hear at a child’s birthday party: “The clown made him disappear.” With the regular NCIS shows kept off the air because of the Hollywood guild strikes, the first global spinoff set in scenic Sydney has kept the lights on for the last few months. The first season ends with a crisis for Australian Federal Police liaison J.D. (Todd Lasance), when his 9-year-old son is snatched by a creepy clown at his own birthday celebration. The villain: an international assassin who intends to swap the child for an enigmatic woman currently in NCIS/AFP custody. With FBI agents swooping in to take charge of this “rinky-dink operation,” the team races to resolve the situation first. But not without a season-ending twist.

Disney/Eric McCandless

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Season Finale 8/7c

While the daily version of the Emmy-winning game show continues its seemingly never-ending Champions Wildcard competition, the prime-time celebrity edition has reached the final game of its second season. The last players standing are CBS Sunday Morning contributor Mo Rocca, Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter and sports commentator Katie Nolan. The winner gets bragging rights and $1 million for the charity of their choice.

Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

Season Finale 9/8c

It’s what the non-streamers who’ve been watching the first season of the mystery comedy have been waiting for. The denouement reveals the killer at the Arconia, posing a serious and mortal threat to one of the trio of amateur detectives (Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez). And it’s probably a surprise to no one that this isn’t the last murder with which they’ll be intimately involved. (Seasons 2 and 3 are available for streaming on Hulu.)

American Experience

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

PBS’ American Experience history series relives a particularly dark chapter of the nation’s past, when a country rocked by the Great Depression in the 1930s proved susceptible to the anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant and fascistic message of the German American Bund, an organization modeled after the rise of Nazism. Holding joint rallies with the Ku Klux Klan, the Bund operated summer camps to indoctrinate children and created a network of storm troopers that marched openly, leading to a 1939 rally in Madison Square Garden that drew 20,000 supporters—and tens of thousands of counter-protestors.

INSIDE TUESDAY TV: