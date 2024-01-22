‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Why Hershii LiqCour-Jeté ‘Hated’ Rate-a-Queen Twist

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 Episode 3.]

No one wants to be the first queen eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race, but Hershii LiqCour-Jeté feels she put her “best foot forward” in her limited screen time. She also tells TV Insider that the new Rate-a-Queen system, which allows the competitors rank their favorite performances from the week but they don’t have to play fair, was not a welcome twist.

“I hated it,” she says with a laugh. “I hated that the second [RuPaul] mentioned it.” The voting system is a new feature in Season 16, one that gives the drag queens the power to determine who ends up in the top and bottom two instead of host RuPaul. Mother Ru still decides who gets eliminated, but the results of the queens’ rankings determine who will lip-sync for their lives.

Viewers saw Plane Jane take advantage of the system in a cutthroat way in the premiere. She ranked who she feels performed best — and were therefore her biggest threat — at the bottom, ruining Nymphia Wind’s chances of making it into the top two and winning immunity that week (a feature that has returned in Season 16 for the first time since Season 5). Had the Rate-a-Queen plot twist not been introduced, Hershii isn’t convinced she would have left as early as she did.

“I hated that system because if we lived in a very, very fair world, I’m not sure how far at the bottom I actually would’ve placed,” she tells TV Insider. “I don’t know how fair they were actually playing. As a matter of fact, I heard some things that some of the girls put some of their friends at the top.”

From the moment the voting system was announced, Hershii decided she would play fair with the power she was given. “I wanted to play the game with some type of integrity in tact,” she says. “I mean, I know it’s TV, so people play it to get the shock value, but for me it’s just like I wanted people to be fair to me, so it was only right that I’d be fair to other people. So I think I voted the best I could based on what I saw as opposed to how I wanted the game to play out.”

Hershii had a gut feeling that some queens weren’t going to play fair. “Everybody had their own little strategy and all little game to play when it came to this particular section of the show,” she says. If she could go back in time and do it all over again, she would ditch her kind strategy. “In retrospect, I should have just been really vicious and just thrown anybody at any number. Just messed it all up,” she reflects.

One of the most talked about queens so far this season is Plane Jane, who on top of secretly using Rate-a-Queen to sabotage her competitors has been the shadiest player in Werk Room interactions by far. The frequency of her audacious comments has made her appear to be the season’s villain, though time will tell how long this continues. Hershii shares her thoughts on Plane Jane’s interactions with the rest of the cast.